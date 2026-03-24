Lakers Fans Call Out Referees For Missing Multiple Foul Calls Against Pistons

Lakers fans erupt after controversial no-calls in narrow loss to Pistons.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Frustration boiled over for Los Angeles Lakers fans after their loss to the Detroit Pistons, and most of it was directed at the referees.

The game itself was tight. The Lakers lost 113-110, snapping a nine-game winning streak. But for many watching, the story went beyond execution. It centered on what they felt was inconsistent officiating, especially during key moments.

Several sequences stood out.

Austin Reaves was bumped near half court and forced into a backcourt violation. In today’s NBA, light contact like that often draws a whistle. This time, it did not. Instead, the turnover stood.

Later, Reaves attacked the rim, took clear contact, and still finished the bucket. No foul call. He immediately turned toward the officials, visibly upset. That reaction summed up the night for the Lakers.

LeBron James had similar moments. On a fast break, he absorbed contact, finished the play, and still heard silence from the officials. In the post, there were multiple possessions where he appeared to get hit across the arm. Again, no whistle.

Luka Doncic faced the same pattern. He was bumped on drives and during shot attempts. These are calls he often gets. Against Detroit, they were largely ignored. Luka showed his frustration throughout, engaging with referees and repeatedly signaling for calls that never came.

The numbers add more context. Doncic led the Lakers with 32 points, seven rebounds, and six assists while carrying the offense for long stretches. Reaves added 24 points and five assists, attacking aggressively in the second half despite the contact.

LeBron finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists, impacting the game as a playmaker after a scoreless first half. Even Deandre Ayton chipped in with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The production was there. The issue was how difficult those points were to generate.

Fans picked up on all of it in real time.

“Refs out here acting like LeBron’s invisible 😭 Come on, call the damn foul!”

“SGA getting FT’s and this dude getting taken off the court in cuffs.”

“They want to end the winning streak.”

“That’s a blatant foul.”

“So obvious, but they don’t care.”

“He literally hit him in the throat.”

“That was a rigged game.”

The reactions were strong. Some focused on specific missed calls while others leaned into broader frustration about consistency across the league.

Statistically, the gap does not look extreme. The Pistons were called for 23 fouls, while the Lakers had 18. The Lakers shot 26-of-31 from the free-throw line while Detroit went 22-of-24.

On paper, that suggests balance. On the floor, the perception was different.

The Lakers felt they were not getting calls on high-contact plays, especially around the rim. At the same time, Detroit’s physical defense was allowed to continue without frequent whistles. That physicality disrupted the Lakers’ rhythm and forced tougher shot attempts.

That contrast matters.

The Lakers rely heavily on driving pressure from Doncic, Reaves, and LeBron. When those drives do not result in fouls, the offense becomes harder to sustain. It also adds frustration, which can spill into decision-making and defensive focus.

This game showed both sides. The Lakers fought back and nearly stole the game late. But the combination of missed calls and late execution issues proved too much. Blaming officiating alone is not accurate. The Lakers had defensive lapses and struggled in key stretches.

Still, the reaction from fans is clear. They expected more consistency. And in a three-point game, a few whistles, or the lack of them, can change everything.

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ByVishwesha Kumar
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Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
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