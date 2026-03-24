Lakers Fans Call Out Referees For Missing Multiple Foul Calls Against Pistons

Frustration boiled over for Los Angeles Lakers fans after their loss to the Detroit Pistons, and most of it was directed at the referees.

The game itself was tight. The Lakers lost 113-110, snapping a nine-game winning streak. But for many watching, the story went beyond execution. It centered on what they felt was inconsistent officiating, especially during key moments.

Several sequences stood out.

BREAKING: Lakers fans are calling out the refs for cheating The refs missed multiple calls…. ALL leading the pistons way🚨pic.twitter.com/8YWDRMWFzt — Novig (@Novig) March 24, 2026

Austin Reaves was bumped near half court and forced into a backcourt violation. In today’s NBA, light contact like that often draws a whistle. This time, it did not. Instead, the turnover stood.

Later, Reaves attacked the rim, took clear contact, and still finished the bucket. No foul call. He immediately turned toward the officials, visibly upset. That reaction summed up the night for the Lakers.

LeBron James had similar moments. On a fast break, he absorbed contact, finished the play, and still heard silence from the officials. In the post, there were multiple possessions where he appeared to get hit across the arm. Again, no whistle.

Luka Doncic faced the same pattern. He was bumped on drives and during shot attempts. These are calls he often gets. Against Detroit, they were largely ignored. Luka showed his frustration throughout, engaging with referees and repeatedly signaling for calls that never came.

Refs REFUSE to call a foul for LeBron 😭 pic.twitter.com/qGCCPqV4vO — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) March 23, 2026

The numbers add more context. Doncic led the Lakers with 32 points, seven rebounds, and six assists while carrying the offense for long stretches. Reaves added 24 points and five assists, attacking aggressively in the second half despite the contact.

LeBron finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists, impacting the game as a playmaker after a scoreless first half. Even Deandre Ayton chipped in with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The production was there. The issue was how difficult those points were to generate.

Fans picked up on all of it in real time.

“Refs out here acting like LeBron’s invisible 😭 Come on, call the damn foul!”

“SGA getting FT’s and this dude getting taken off the court in cuffs.”

“They want to end the winning streak.”

“That’s a blatant foul.”

“So obvious, but they don’t care.”

“He literally hit him in the throat.”

“That was a rigged game.”

The reactions were strong. Some focused on specific missed calls while others leaned into broader frustration about consistency across the league.

Statistically, the gap does not look extreme. The Pistons were called for 23 fouls, while the Lakers had 18. The Lakers shot 26-of-31 from the free-throw line while Detroit went 22-of-24.

On paper, that suggests balance. On the floor, the perception was different.

The Lakers felt they were not getting calls on high-contact plays, especially around the rim. At the same time, Detroit’s physical defense was allowed to continue without frequent whistles. That physicality disrupted the Lakers’ rhythm and forced tougher shot attempts.

That contrast matters.

The Lakers rely heavily on driving pressure from Doncic, Reaves, and LeBron. When those drives do not result in fouls, the offense becomes harder to sustain. It also adds frustration, which can spill into decision-making and defensive focus.

This game showed both sides. The Lakers fought back and nearly stole the game late. But the combination of missed calls and late execution issues proved too much. Blaming officiating alone is not accurate. The Lakers had defensive lapses and struggled in key stretches.

Still, the reaction from fans is clear. They expected more consistency. And in a three-point game, a few whistles, or the lack of them, can change everything.