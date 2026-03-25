Vince Carter Shares Cold-Blooded Michael Jordan Gambling Story When He Lost And Didn’t Even Blink

Vince Carter told a story recently that says more about Michael Jordan than any stat line ever could. He was on his Cousins podcast with Tracy McGrady, just talking, and then this came up. Carter said he watched Jordan gamble, lose money, and not react at all. No frustration or second-guessing. Nothing.

Vince Carter: “I watched this man gamble before and watched him lose, and he didn’t blink.”

Tracy McGrady: “S**t, because he just made it back.”

Vince Carter: “He said he was going to make it back.”

Tracy McGrady: “He did make it back, and probably not from gambling.”

Vince Carter: “It’s true. Shout out to the Jordan brand. But the man didn’t blink. I was sick to my stomach watching it, watching him lose, and he was like, that’s alright, I’m going to play 36 holes of golf, and I’ll get it back tonight. I was like, you’re going back? No way. That’s just amazing.”

“But man, like you said, he’s unmatched. He is who he is, and not only now is he winning in the Jordan brand, in life, now he’s winning in NASCAR.”

Tracy McGrady: “The man just knows how to win.”

Vince Carter: “Point blank period. Salute to you, MJ.”

You can picture the scene. Money on the table, a loss that would make most people uncomfortable, and Jordan sitting there like it meant nothing. Carter even admitted it got to him. He said he felt sick watching it happen.

And then Jordan said something that stuck. He was going to make it back. How does someone lose like that and stay completely unfazed?

Because for Jordan, losing never feels final. That’s the thing.

He doesn’t process it as most people do. You lose, you react, you adjust. He loses, and his brain moves straight to the next opportunity. Carter said Jordan brushed it off and planned to play 36 holes of golf, confident he would win it back later that same day, as if it was already decided.

It’s like watching someone play a different game entirely. You’re thinking about the loss, he’s thinking about the comeback.

Jordan built something bigger than basketball. Back in the 80s, he negotiated a 5% royalty on every pair of Air Jordans sold. At the time, Nike expected a few million in sales over several years. Instead, the brand generated $126 million in its first year.

Today, Jordan Brand brings in around $6.6 billion annually, and its cut lands somewhere between $260 million and $330 million every year. And that helped him become the richest athlete in history with a net worth of over $4.15 billion.

So when McGrady joked that Jordan probably made the money back somewhere else, he wasn’t wrong.

The thing is, that same mindset shows up everywhere. Business, sports, even NASCAR. Jordan now co-owns 23XI Racing, and the team has been on a strong run recently, picking up four wins in six races. That’s not luck. That’s the same approach. Compete, adjust, win.

Carter summed it up in the simplest way. Jordan is unmatched.

You hear stories like this, and you start to understand what that means. It’s not about one bet, or one game, or one moment. It’s the way he operates. Lose, reset, go again. No hesitation.

And if you’re sitting there watching it unfold, like Carter was, you probably feel it in your stomach a little. Because you know most people don’t think like that. You probably don’t either, but Michael Jordan does.