NBA Analyst Doubts LeBron James Is Okay With Luka Doncic Taking 30 Shots Every Night For The Lakers

Chris Broussard has raised a question that sits at the center of the Los Angeles Lakers‘ current rise. On First Things First, Broussard pointed directly at the balance between LeBron James and Luka Doncic and questioned if The King believes the current shot distribution is a long-term solution for the Lakers, even if results show otherwise.

“Look, we all talk about how high his basketball IQ is, historically high. There’s no way LeBron is sitting there watching Luka shoot 30 shots and miss two-thirds of them, thinking that’s smart. I’m not saying he has any issue with Luka or anything, but he’s watching this. There’s no way he thinks that’s the best way to play basketball.”

“I will say this, though. I think he realizes this is the only way they can win if I deplete myself the way Dwyane Wade did a little bit for LeBron. This is the best way we can win, but he knows that’s not smart basketball. And that’s why, as great as I think Luka is, very few people have ever been better offensively.”

Since February 27th, the Lakers have gone 12-2, have risen to third in the West, and their recent nine-game winning streak was only broken by the Detroit Pistons in a close 113-110 loss.

During this stretch, the numbers show a clear shift in offense. Doncic has taken control, averaging 35.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.4 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.5% from three.

His shot volume remains high, with 25.1 field goal attempts and 12.8 three-point attempts per game, an increase from his season averages.

LeBron’s role has somewhat gone in the opposite direction. In the same span, he has averaged 19.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting an efficient 58.3% from the field and 41.9% from three.

His shot attempts have dropped to 12.6 per game, alongside 2.8 three-point attempts, both well below his season averages.

That contrast has fueled Broussard’s argument. He believes LeBron understands the trade-off. The current system places less physical and scoring burden on him, similar to how Dwyane Wade adjusted during his time alongside LeBron in Miami.

In Broussard’s view, LeBron sees this as the Lakers’ best chance to win right now, even though it’s not smart basketball.

The Pistons’ loss magnifies the issue with this setup. LeBron finished with 12 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds on 4-10 shooting from the field and 1-2 from three, but he did not score in the first half, the first time since 2010 that has ever happened.

Meanwhile, Luka finished with 32 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, shooting 11-29 from the field and 3-13 from three-point range. His shot clearly wasn’t falling, especially in the 4th quarter, where he went 0-5 from the field, but he kept forcing it.

After the game, LeBron pointed to his adjusted role as the reason for his slow start, stating that his approach reflects what the team needs to win.

Despite the loss, the advanced stats are extremely positive. The Lakers rank fourth in offensive rating, ninth in defensive rating, and sixth in net rating during this stretch, which includes seven wins against teams over .500.

The core issue now is balance. Doncic’s high-usage style has led to wins, but it also shifts the identity of the team. LeBron’s reduced scoring load preserves energy and extends his impact across the game, yet nights like the Pistons loss highlight the risk of leaning too far in one direction.

Broussard’s point does not challenge the results. It questions the long-term ceiling.