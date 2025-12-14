Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Luka Doncic Comparison: Who Is The Best Guard On The Planet?

Two guys are basically hijacking the 2025-26 season right now. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has the Oklahoma City Thunder looking unstoppable at 24-2, while Luka Doncic is putting up pure “this isn’t real” numbers for the Los Angeles Lakers.

We are going to break down who the best guard on the planet really is right now, putting Shai and Luka head-to-head across the numbers that actually matter. Same rules, same scoring system, no narrative shortcuts. Just production, impact, and winning, category by category.

Points Per Game (PPG)

1. Luka Doncic – 35.0 (2 Points)

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 32.4 (1 Point)

Doncic is the walking definition of “bend the defense until it breaks.” He’s leading the league in scoring, and it’s not like he’s doing it in a small sample size.

Shai is right there, but Luka’s volume is just louder right now.

Rebounds Per Game (RPG)

1. Luka Doncic – 9.0 (2 Points)

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 4.6 (1 Point)

For a “guard,” Doncic rebounding like this is ridiculous. He rebounds the ball and directly starts the offense as the primary ball-handler.

Shai’s doing enough on the glass for his role, but this one isn’t close.

Assists Per Game (APG)

1. Luka Doncic – 9.0 (2 Points)

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 6.4 (1 Point)

Doncic is basically a heliocentric offense with sneakers on. He’s top-tier as a scorer and a creator, which is why the Lakers live in his hands.

Shai has grown as a playmaker, but Luka’s passing gravity is different.

Steals Per Game (SPG)

1. Luka Doncic – 1.5 (2 Points)

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 1.4 (1 Point)

This one’s tight, but numbers are numbers. Doncic barely takes it.

The funny part is that Shai feels more disruptive possession-to-possession, even if Luka has the edge here by the decimal.

Blocks Per Game (BPG)

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 0.7 (2 Points)

2. Luka Doncic – 0.6 (1 Point)

Shai’s block number pops because he’s not just a “hands guy.” He’ll meet you at the rim, and he times it well.

Doncic isn’t a zero here, but Shai wins this lane.

Turnovers Per Game (TOV)

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 1.9 (2 Points)

2. Luka Doncic – 4.3 (1 Point)

This is where Shai looks like a cheat code: superstar usage, but he’s not coughing the ball up as most high-volume engines do.

Doncic has to create everything, but 4.3 is still a lot of empty possessions in a “best guard alive” debate.

Shooting Percentage (eFG%)

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 61.7% eFG (2 Points)

2. Luka Doncic – 54.8% eFG (1 Point)

Shai’s efficiency is outrageous for a guy scoring 32.4 a night. That’s “every defense knows what’s coming and still can’t stop it” territory.

Doncic is scoring more, but he’s doing it with a way heavier shot diet, and the efficiency gap shows up in eFG.

Player Efficiency Rating (PER)

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 32.9 (2 Points)

2. Luka Doncic – 28.6 (1 Point)

PER isn’t perfect, but when you’re at 32.9, that’s basically the stat screaming “this guy is doing everything.”

Doncic is still elite at 28.6, but Shai has him here pretty clean.

Win Shares (WS)

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 6.5 (2 Points)

2. Luka Doncic – 3.1 (1 Point)

Shai’s impact stacks up fast in value metrics, and win shares love a guy who’s efficient, two-way, and driving elite results.

Doncic has been incredible, but Shai is lapping the field in this category right now.

Win/Loss Record (W/L Record)

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder – 24-2 (2 Points)

2. Luka Doncic, Lakers – 17-7 (1 Point)

This is the separator in any “best in the world” argument. The Thunder are steamrolling the league, and Shai is the face of that machine.

The Lakers are strong, but they’re not in that same “we might break the season” tier.

Best Guard On The Planet Rankings

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 16 Points

2. Luka Doncic – 14 Points

Here’s my take: Doncic is the most terrifying offensive problem in basketball. If you want one guy to generate a great shot every trip, he’s the cheat.

But “best guard on the planet” isn’t only about raw damage. Shai’s combo of elite efficiency (61.7% eFG), MVP-level impact (32.9 PER), low turnovers, and a 24-2 juggernaut record gives him the edge right now. That’s not narrative fluff, that’s the season screaming it at you.