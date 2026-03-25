Nikola Jokic Gives A Humble Reaction To His 23/17/17 Performance Against Suns

The Denver Nuggets came away with a clutch 125-123 win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, improving to 45-28 on the season. Although the team’s victory was decided on the final possession of the game, Nikola Jokic‘s superhuman effort ensured the Nuggets would remain in front.

The Nuggets’ offense was run to perfection on Tuesday night, and Nikola Jokic was largely responsible for this. With an epic performance of 23 points, 17 rebounds, and 17 assists, the Nuggets superstar continues to impress. Still, when speaking during his postgame interview, Jokic shared a humble reaction to the outing.

“It was just that kind of game,” Jokic stated. “We made a lot of shots in the first half. Guys were in those spots where they’re supposed to [be], and they were cutting, and I was just finding them. It just happens.”

While it is a well-established fact that Denver’s offense is built around Jokic’s playmaking ability, the Nuggets truly aligned with their superstar today. With every member of the starting lineup scoring in double figures, and Tim Hardaway Jr. adding another 18 points off the bench, Tuesday night’s win was truly a team effort.

Still, what Nikola Jokic accomplished is not to be understated at all. While it has become commonplace for the big man to post triple-doubles on a nightly basis, when it comes to 20/15/15 games, Jokic sets the standard, having accomplished the feat 17 times.

David Adelman Hails Nikola Jokic As The Best In The World

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world. However, after Tuesday night’s performance, Nuggets head coach David Adelman felt compelled to reiterate this while speaking with the media.

“He’s the ultimate player that makes everyone feel like they’re part of the game,” Adelman commented. “At least the 17 assists, quality passes, huge shots at the end, and it’s really fun to watch him and Jamal [Murray] play together. Yeah, Nikola, in my opinion, he’s the best player in the world.”

“He’s good for basketball. He’s good for sports. I’ve said that before,” he added. “Any sport that you enjoy and you like to play, that’s your role model right there. That’s how you should play team sports. That’s what he’s done forever.”

Adelman’s praise may seem biased, but considering what Nikola Jokic has achieved this season, it wouldn’t be far-fetched. Despite the Nuggets’ injury issues this year, Jokic has found ways to keep the team within the playoff picture.

For the 2025-26 season, the Nuggets superstar is averaging 27.9 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.9 assists per game. With an offensive rating of 125.2 (1st in the NBA), Jokic is truly on another level.

The Nuggets reap the benefits of Nikola Jokic’s excellence, as he continues to make a case to win the MVP award. With a 45-28 record, the Nuggets are on their way to securing a playoff berth, and with a healthy roster, Denver appears to be a legitimate title contender, too.