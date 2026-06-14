Devin Vassell Reveals Dylan Harper Was Upset With Spurs Role Earlier In The Season

Devin Vassell reveals Dylan Harper was unhappy about his role on the Spurs earlier in the season but overcame that feeling to step up in the most important moments.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 03: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 03: Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 03, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The young San Antonio Spurs team, led by a 22-year-old Victor Wembanyama, stunned the NBA world by making it to the Finals by dethroning the defending champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although they suffered a gentleman’s sweep in the Finals (4-1 against the New York Knicks), they have several positive takeaways from this experience.

And one of them is the emergence of Dylan Harper, who has now put the league on notice in just his rookie season. Following last night’s game, Devin Vassell revealed that Dylan Harper had been unhappy with his role on the team earlier in the season.

“Tremendously proud…. I think we all knew he was talented. I don’t know if anybody knew he was this talented besides himself,” said Vassell.

“He was upset with playing time and different roles that he was in, but when we needed him most, he stepped up, and we have a star in the making.”

“And I know that he is going to put so much work into the offseason, it’s not just offensively, defensively, he’s made a lot of plays. He’s grown so much, I mean, what, he’s 20-21 years old. The sky is the limit for him.”

While a casual fan might say that Victor Wembanyama carried the team this far, only those who truly watch basketball would realize it would not have been possible without key pieces like Harper, who stepped up whenever the Spurs needed him.

With the season on the line, when players like Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox were struggling to find their rhythm, it was Dylan Harper who took over the Spurs’ offense last night in Game 5.

He led all scorers for the Spurs with 25 points, five rebounds, and four assists while shooting 10-19 from the field (52.6 FG%) and 2-4 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%).

The son of the former NBA player, Ron Harper, was overshadowed by players like Kon Knueppel, Cooper Flagg, and V.J. Edgecombe in the race for the Rookie of the Year award.

But clearly, his biggest problem with that was the lack of playing minutes to showcase his skills. Meanwhile, other players had become key starters on their respective teams.

He averaged only 11.8 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.4 rebounds while going 50.5% from the floor and 34.3% from behind the three-point line in the 69 games he played during the regular season.

However, he stepped up his game during the postseason and averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists, shooting 51.5% from the field and 33.3% from behind the three-point line while coming off the bench.

Charles Barkley and several other experts also made a case that he should be starting over De’Aaron Fox due to his rising confidence, giving a boost to the team whenever he is on the floor.

Faced with the adversity of lacking playing minutes in the regular season and the amount of pressure that comes with playing in the NBA Finals during your rookie year, Harper has proven that the Spurs have multiple young talents that the league needs to watch out for in the coming seasons.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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