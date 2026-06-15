Josh Hart Gets Real On His Sacrifices: ‘Not Being The Star Scorer Was A Tough Pill To Swallow Sometimes’

Josh Hart addresses his sacrifices to help the Knicks win their first NBA championship since 1973.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) speaks to the media after the Knicks defeat the San Antonio Spurs during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Jun 13, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) speaks to the media after the Knicks defeat the San Antonio Spurs during game five of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Knicks have won the championship with a 94-90 win last night in Game 5 that saw Jalen Brunson crowned as the Finals MVP. But even Brunson would admit that none of it would be possible without the things that Josh Hart brings to the court.

Following the game last night, Josh Hart spoke to Monica McNutt courtside and addressed the sacrifices he made to reach this level with the Knicks.

“Everybody wants to be the guy that scores the most, that puts the ball in the basket, and that’s not everybody’s path,” said Hart.

“That wasn’t my path, and sometimes that’s a tough pill to swallow, but when you embrace that, when you’re a star in your role, and you take pride in doing the little things, that breeds winning basketball.”

“For me, as embraced as I was in this city wearing this jersey, that sacrifice was easy. Some days it was tough, don’t get me wrong, but you sacrifice for moments like this.”

Hart further spoke about the pressure that comes with the weight of the jersey on the players’ shoulders at his postgame press conference.

“Man, this is the best feeling, man. We worked so hard for this. I give glory to God. Everyone was doubted at some point. This team was doubted at some point. And all we focused on was the next game. All we focused on were those guys in the locker room, man.”

“People don’t understand, you know, we don’t really talk about it, but the weight of that jersey, the expectations, the pressure of that jersey. And I guess today, right now, it’s the lightest I’ve ever felt. And all glory to God, man.”

Hart finished Game 5 with 13 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists while going 4-11 from the field (36.4 FG%) and 3-6 from beyond the arc (50.0 3P%). He ended the Finals averaging 7.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while going 38.2% from the field and 40.0% from behind the three-point line.

While Hart’s numbers clearly reflect that he’s not the score-first type of player, he does all the little things around the court that culminate in creating a winning basketball culture, like fighting for the loose ball, pestering defense, and forcing turnovers by clogging the passing lanes. These don’t usually reflect on the basic box score and thus can be missed by those who do not watch the game.

So just as Hart said, he’s now sacrificed on the idea of being a score-first player to cement himself as a star defensive player without whom the Knicks would arguably not have won this championship. Hence, this shows that even embracing being a ‘role player’ can pave your path to stardom.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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