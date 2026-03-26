Kawhi Leonard Criticizes NBA’s 65-Game Rule By Advocating For Player Protection

In an era when load management has become largely commonplace, the NBA attempted to address this issue by implementing the 65-game rule, which became the eligibility criterion for end-of-season awards. While players such as Kawhi Leonard were largely responsible for this rule being instituted, the Los Angeles Clippers superstar had an interesting take on the matter.

After the Clippers’ 119-94 victory over the Toronto Raptors, Kawhi Leonard was asked by the media to address the uproar regarding the NBA’s 65-game rule. To this, Leonard responded:

“It’s great for the league trying to stop people just from sitting. But like I said before, I don’t think that rule is changing anybody to play if they’re really hurt. I don’t think it makes sense to just try to go for a game if you’re in nagging pain. It’s something you’re trying to keep under control. It is what it is. The healthiest guys play. That’s just how the ball rolls.”

Kawhi Leonard presented a fairly level-headed take on the topic. Given how load management was impacting NBA games, especially from the viewership front, it seemed necessary for the league to take swift action and ensure that players, especially superstars, were available for important games.

On the flip side, Kawhi Leonard also made a valid point by addressing the plight of players who put themselves at risk of injury every time they step on the floor.

It is no secret that the NBA’s current pace is on par with the ’70s and ’80s, the fastest in league history. Given that demands from players are also greater, even with superior conditioning, players are far more likely to suffer an injury in the modern era.

For the most part, the 65-game rule has had positive repercussions. Players such as Kawhi Leonard, who have been infamous for sitting out games for load management purposes, have been more available this season.

With Leonard appearing in 57 games this season, the Clippers have also been quite successful, turning their 6-21 start around to improve to 37-36 for the season.

Unfortunately, the rule has also had negative connotations for others.

With regard to All-NBA accolades and other end-of-season awards, many deserving players find themselves on the verge of missing out due to the risk of ineligibility. Given that superstars such as Cade Cunningham, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and LeBron James missed (or will miss) considerable time due to injury, they will be relegated from all discussions, despite how impressive they have been.

Although being available is also a key factor and deserves to be rewarded, in the event of a legitimate injury, it would appear that players are being penalized without good reason.

On that note, many have called to amend or abolish the 65-game rule, mainly to prioritize player protection. However, this has also been met with some degree of resistance.