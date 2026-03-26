Joel Embiid Provides Crucial Health Update After First Game Back From Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers enjoyed a blowout 157-137 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. With the superstar duo of Joel Embiid and Paul George simultaneously returning to the lineup for the game, the 76ers appeared considerably more competitive.

While George’s absence due to his suspension was regrettable, it was apparent that the 76ers were missing Joel Embiid’s impact on the floor. Having missed 13 games due to an oblique injury, Embiid’s condition raised concerns. But while speaking with the media, the 76ers superstar provided a key update on his condition.

“My knees haven’t been an issue for a long time. That’s past me,” Embiid stated. “The oblique was very tricky, and it still is tricky. Really, nothing you can do about it. Gotta let it ride and hope it doesn’t get worse.”

Historically, Joel Embiid has been viewed as an injury-prone star. Aside from missing significant time, Embiid’s recurring knee injuries had become concerning enough for some to suggest that the superstar could be on the verge of retiring because of them.

On that note, Embiid’s update on the condition of his knees is truly promising.

In his first game back from injury, Embiid posted 35 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, while shooting 12-17 from the field. Given how valuable he can be for the 76ers when healthy, Philadelphia will also hope to see its superstar build some consistency by remaining available for the remainder of the season.

Joel Embiid Remains Open To Playing In Back-To-Backs

Before the 2025-26 season began, it was made apparent that the Philadelphia 76ers would have one of the most physically taxing schedules. Having been penciled in to play 16 back-to-back games, in an era where the league average is 14.4, the 76ers and their players were bound to be tested.

Given that Joel Embiid missed time early in the season while recovering from a pre-existing injury, there weren’t many expectations of him to appear in these matchups. But now, at the tail end of the season, the superstar seemed open to the idea during his postgame press conference.

“I don’t know. I’m just following whatever plan they have. They have a plan, so whatever they tell me, I guess I’m going to do it,” Embiid shared.

While Embiid claims to be adhering to the team’s plans for the remainder of the schedule, it is evident that he will have some say in the matter. Thus, if inclined to play, the 76ers are bound to benefit from it.

When available, Joel Embiid has been one of Philadelphia’s most prominent contributors. With averages of 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game in 33 appearances this season, Embiid played a key role in helping the 76ers win games whenever he was on the floor.

Following Wednesday night’s win, the 76ers have improved to 40-33 on the season. Given that they are only half a game behind the Toronto Raptors in sixth place, the 76ers have an opportunity to climb up and secure a playoff berth.

Still, this task won’t be easy. With nine games left in the campaign, including two back-to-backs, the 76ers will need their roster at full strength to compensate for Tyrese Maxey’s absence and successfully mount a playoff push.