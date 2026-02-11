Aftter LeBron And Giannis, 5 More Superstars Are At Risk Of Missing 65-Game Award Threshold

The NBA’s 65-game minimum rule continues to reshape the awards race, and the fallout is growing by the week. After LeBron James officially crossed the line by missing his 18th game of the season, he was ruled out of end of season awards eligibility.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has already met the same fate, ending his nine-year streak. What started as a guardrail to reward availability is now threatening to wipe out a startling number of elite players from MVP, All-NBA, and defensive honors.

LeBron’s case is the cleanest example of how unforgiving the rule has become. His 21-year appearance streak ended once he sat for the 18th time, automatically disqualifying him under league rules that allow a maximum of 17 missed games.

There is no discretion built in. Once that line is crossed, the door closes completely, regardless of performance or context. Giannis followed a similar path earlier, with his own injury absences pushing him past the threshold and eliminating him from awards consideration despite another dominant season when healthy.

Now the spotlight shifts to six more superstars who are walking a tightrope.

Victor Wembanyama still has a small cushion, but it is shrinking fast. He can miss only three more games for the rest of the season. Any unexpected rest, minor injury, or precautionary sit could end his awards candidacy instantly, a stunning thought for a player many viewed as a lock for multiple honors.

Kawhi Leonard is in a similarly fragile position. He is down to four remaining absences, which is notable given his long-standing load management history. Even one short stretch of missed time would put him in serious danger of missing the cutoff, regardless of how strong his two-way impact has been when on the floor.

Nikola Jokic is in perhaps the most surprising spot of all. He can miss just one more game. One. For an MVP-caliber season that has anchored Denver, the margin for error is effectively gone. A single night off for rest or a minor tweak would remove him from awards entirely, which would have been unthinkable a few seasons ago.

Anthony Edwards has slightly more breathing room, with seven games still available to miss. Still, that buffer can disappear quickly late in the season when teams juggle minor injuries and fatigue.

The same applies to Luka Doncic, who also sits at seven remaining games. Both are central figures in the league’s present and future, yet both are one rough stretch away from being wiped off ballots.

Stephen Curry rounds out the list with only two games left to spare. Given that he is currently injured, he is almost likely to miss out.

The bigger picture is clear. The 65-game rule is no longer theoretical. It is actively reshaping legacies, voting, and incentives. While the league wanted to discourage excessive rest, the rigid cutoff is now producing a season where multiple MVP-level performances may not even be eligible for recognition.

As more stars inch closer to the limit, the question is no longer whether the rule works, but whether it is working exactly as intended.