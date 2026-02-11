76ers vs. Knicks Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Philadelphia 76ers welcome the New York Knicks to the Wells Fargo Center for a 4:30 PM EST matchup that carries real weight in the Eastern Conference standings.

Philadelphia enters at 30–23, currently sixth in the East, but momentum has been shaky. The Sixers have won six of their last 10 games and are coming off a rough 138–118 defeat to the Portland Trail Blazers.

New York sits third in the East at 34–20 and has won eight of its last 10 contests. Their recent 137–134 loss to the Indiana Pacers snapped some rhythm, but overall, the Knicks have been one of the most consistent teams in the conference.

Jalen Brunson continues to anchor the Knicks’ offense, averaging 27.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game. Karl-Anthony Towns adds 19.8 points and 11.9 rebounds, giving New York a versatile scoring big man who can stretch the floor and dominate the glass.

For Philadelphia, Tyrese Maxey has been electric, averaging 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. Joel Embiid, when available, is posting 26.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. His health, once again, looms large over this matchup.

This game also matters in the season series. The Sixers lead it 2–1 and can seal it with a win at home.

Injury Report

Philadelphia 76ers

Paul George: Out (League suspension)

Quentin Grimes: Questionable (Illness)

Joel Embiid: Questionable (Right knee injury management)

Dominick Barlow: Questionable (Illness)

New York Knicks

Miles McBride: Out (Illness)

Pacome Dadiet: Out (G-League)

OG Anunoby: Out (Right toenail avulsion)

Why The Sixers Have The Advantage?

Philadelphia remains a balanced team statistically. They rank 12th in offensive rating and 15th in defensive rating, which places them squarely in the middle tier on both ends. Where they excel is discipline. The Sixers are top five in fewest turnovers per game, rank seventh in steals, and fifth in blocks. That combination allows them to create extra possessions while limiting giveaways.

They also thrive at the free-throw line. Philadelphia makes the third most free throws in the league and ranks fourth in free-throw percentage. In tight games, that matters. If this matchup slows down in the fourth quarter, the Sixers’ ability to draw fouls and convert could become decisive.

Why The Knicks Have The Advantage?

New York’s offensive firepower has been elite. The Knicks rank third in offensive rating and fifth in net rating. Their defensive rating sits 11th, showing they can get stops when necessary. Rebounding is another strength. They are third in offensive rebounding and fourth in total rebounds, which gives them consistent second-chance opportunities.

They also protect the basketball. New York ranks fourth in fewest turnovers per game, meaning both teams prioritize ball security. That could make this a game decided by shot-making rather than mistakes.

The Knicks’ road record at 12–13 is solid but not dominant. Even so, their recent form suggests confidence. Brunson’s control in clutch moments gives them an edge late.

X-Factors

For New York, Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists. His two-way versatility makes him critical in guarding Maxey while still contributing offensively.

Josh Hart adds 12.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, often filling stat sheets and impacting the game without dominating the ball. Landry Shamet, averaging 9.6 points, can swing momentum with timely perimeter shooting.

For Philadelphia, rookie VJ Edgecombe is averaging 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, providing secondary creation.

Kelly Oubre Jr. brings 14.3 points and strong wing defense. Quentin Grimes, if healthy, adds 12.7 points and steady playmaking.

The game likely hinges on Embiid’s availability and Brunson’s late-game shot-making. If Embiid plays and dominates inside, Philadelphia can control tempo and draw fouls. If he is limited or out, New York’s depth and rebounding could overwhelm them.

Prediction

Expect a tight contest with multiple lead changes. Both teams value possessions and can score efficiently. In the closing minutes, Brunson’s composure and the Knicks’ rebounding edge make the difference.

Prediction: Knicks 118, Sixers 115.