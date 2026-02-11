Warriors vs. Spurs Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs test a shorthanded Warriors squad

Nov 14, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) waits for an inbound pass while defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Nov 14, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) waits for an inbound pass while defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors welcome the San Antonio Spurs to the Chase Center for a 8:30 PM EST showdown.

Golden State enters at 29–25, sitting eighth in the Western Conference and fighting to stay out of the play-in danger zone. They have dropped six of their last 10 games, though they are coming off a dramatic 114–113 comeback win over the Memphis Grizzlies that could spark momentum.

San Antonio arrives as one of the league’s most impressive teams this season. The Spurs are 37–16, second in the West, riding a five-game winning streak and winners of seven of their last 10.

Their most recent statement came in a 136–108 blowout over the Los Angeles Lakers, a performance that showcased both their depth and defensive discipline.

The absence of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler dramatically alters the Warriors’ identity. Curry is averaging 27.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists. Butler was contributing 20.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists before his season-ending ACL injury. Without them, Golden State must lean heavily on depth and system execution.

For San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama continues to look like a franchise anchor, averaging 24.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks. De’Aaron Fox adds 19.3 points and 6.2 assists, giving the Spurs reliable shot creation and late-game scoring.

Golden State won the first two meetings this season and can complete a sweep with another victory. That familiarity adds intrigue, especially given the injuries on both sides.

 

Injury Report

 

Warriors

Stephen Curry: Out (Right patellofemoral pain syndrome)

Seth Curry: Out (Left sciatic nerve)

LJ Cryer: Out (Left hamstring injury management)

Jimmy Butler: Out (Right ACL tear)

Kristaps Porzinigs: Out (Left achilles tendon injury management)

De’Anthony Melton: Questionable (Left gluteal contusion)

Will Richard: Questionable (Right knee contusion)

 

Spurs

Not yet submitted

 

Why The Warriors Have The Advantage?

Even without their two biggest stars, Golden State still holds structural advantages. They rank seventh in defensive rating and have been strong at home with an 18–9 record at Chase Center. The Warriors lead the league in both three-point attempts and three-point makes. That volume can swing any game, especially if role players heat up early.

They also generate turnovers, ranking among the top teams in steals. Golden State’s system still thrives on ball movement, spacing, and defensive pressure.

If the Warriors control tempo and turn this into a perimeter-heavy shootout, they can neutralize San Antonio’s size advantage inside.

 

Why The Spurs Have The Advantage?

San Antonio’s balance is what makes them dangerous. They rank third in defensive rating and ninth in offensive rating, which translates into the fourth-best net rating in the league. Their road record stands at 17–10, proving they travel well.

Rebounding is a major edge. The Spurs are the best defensive rebounding team in the league and third overall in total rebounds. Against a smaller Golden State lineup, second-chance points could pile up quickly.

They also protect the rim and defend without fouling. With Wembanyama anchoring the paint and Fox controlling pace, San Antonio can dictate where shots come from. The Spurs are comfortable playing fast or grinding out half-court possessions.

 

X-Factors

For Golden State, Brandin Podziemski is averaging 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists. His ability to create off the dribble becomes critical without Curry. De’Anthony Melton, if available, adds 11.5 points and defensive energy. Moses Moody is contributing 11.4 points and must provide consistent perimeter shooting.

Draymond Green’s impact goes beyond numbers. He is averaging 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists while organizing the floor on both ends.

For San Antonio, Stephon Castle is averaging 16.7 points and 5.1 assists, providing a dynamic backcourt partner for Fox. Devin Vassell adds 14.3 points and secondary scoring. Keldon Johnson brings 13.4 points and physicality on the wing.

The matchup between Wembanyama and Golden State’s interior defenders could decide the game. If the Warriors cannot keep him off the boards and limit his shot-blocking presence, driving lanes will shrink quickly.

 

Prediction

San Antonio’s rebounding, defensive consistency, and star power in Wembanyama and Fox should ultimately wear the Warriors down. Expect Golden State to hang around early behind three-point shooting, but the Spurs’ size and depth will take control in the second half.

Prediction: Spurs 121, Warriors 110

