Luka Doncic Becomes The First Player Since Michael Jordan To Average 40 PPG On The Road Over Six Games

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has been nothing short of phenomenal in the Lakers’ recent set of outings. Having dropped another masterclass of 43 points, six rebounds, and seven assists, Doncic successfully led the Purple and Gold past the Indiana Pacers with a 137-130 win, helping the team improve to 47-26 (3rd in the West).

While such a performance undoubtedly cements Luka Doncic’s status as one of the best players in the NBA, it is also historic in its own right.

With Wednesday night’s performance, Doncic has raised his scoring average above 40 points per game over the last six games. This makes him the first player since Michael Jordan in 1986 to average over 40 points per game over a six-game stretch on the road.

Over the last six games, Doncic is averaging 40.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 48.0% from the field and 36.1% from three-point range.

In comparison, Michael Jordan averaged 41.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.0 steals per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Considering that Jordan added another 43-point game to this tally in his next outing against the Spurs on the road, the Bulls superstar was unstoppable.

During the 1986-87 season, Michael Jordan was not only Chicago’s first choice on offense, but he was also effectively their only choice. This resulted in him averaging 37.1 points (league-high that season), 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 2.9 steals per game for the season, leading the Bulls to a 40-42 finish in the regular season.

Currently, Doncic is on track to win the scoring title, averaging 33.6 points to go with 7.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. But considering that the Lakers enjoy a better record than Jordan’s Bulls, even though several factors are involved, Doncic may arguably be having a better season.

Luka Doncic Continues To Strengthen His MVP Case

This season has truly been a special one for Luka Doncic. After undergoing a significant physical transformation in the offseason, the superstar appears to be reaping the benefits of his commitment to improving his conditioning now.

Barring his Jordan-esque achievement, Doncic’s 43-point outing against the Indiana Pacers also added to his tally of 40-point games over his career. With Wednesday night’s game being his 60th, Doncic now ranks fifth on the list for most 40-point games among active players, emerging as the only player under the age of 30 on the list.

Along with this, Wednesday night’s outing marked the 11th consecutive game for Luka Doncic with 30+ points. This made him the fifth player in Lakers history to achieve this feat, cementing his place alongside franchise legends such as Jerry West, Elgin Baylor (twice), Kobe Bryant, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Despite his ridiculous displays on the offensive end and his apparent impact on winning, Luka Doncic is repeatedly overlooked as an MVP candidate. However, when factoring in his scoring, along with the Lakers’ 5-1 record on the road and their 9-1 record over the last 10 games, it may be enough to help him win the award.