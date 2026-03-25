Lakers Player Ratings: Doncic Goes Off Yet Again In High-Scoring Affair Against Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers outlasted the Indiana Pacers in a track meet, securing a 137-130 win in a game that had almost no defensive resistance for long stretches. Both teams shot 56% from the field, but the Lakers separated themselves with physicality inside (70 points in the paint) and constant pressure on the rim.

This game had runs, momentum swings, and plenty of shot-making, but every time Indiana threatened, Luka Doncic stepped back in and reminded everyone who was controlling the night.

Pair that with LeBron James orchestrating and a highly efficient supporting cast, and the Lakers simply had too much firepower. Now, onto the Lakers player ratings.

Luka Doncic: A+

Game Stats: 43 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 5 TOV, 15-30 FG, 4-11 3PT, 9-10 FT, 38 MIN

At this point, it’s not even surprising anymore. Doncic completely dictated the game offensively, getting wherever he wanted and scoring in every way imaginable. The shot volume was high, but so was the responsibility, and he delivered. What stood out most was his timing; big shots, momentum shots, and back-breaking possessions whenever Indiana got close.

LeBron James: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 9-17 FG, 0-1 3PT, 5-5 FT, 34 MIN

LeBron flirted with a triple-double and quietly controlled the structure of the game. He didn’t force scoring, instead picking his spots and letting the offense flow through him. Nine assists and just one turnover tells the story; efficient leadership, clean decision-making, and total control.

Austin Reaves: A-

Game Stats: 25 PTS, 1 REB, 8 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 7-16 FG, 2-7 3PT, 9-9 FT, 38 MIN

Reaves continues to thrive in this role. He attacked gaps, got to the line, and made smart reads all night. The efficiency wasn’t perfect from the field, but his ability to generate offense, both for himself and others, was critical in keeping the pressure on Indiana.

Jaxson Hayes: A-

Game Stats: 21 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 9-11 FG, 3-6 FT, 36 MIN

This was one of Hayes’ most impactful games. He dominated inside, finished everything around the rim, and protected it defensively. The efficiency jumps off the page, and his presence in the paint helped tilt the physical battle in the Lakers’ favor.

Jake LaRavia: B+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 4 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 3-3 FG, 29 MIN

A low-usage offensive night, but he made his mark defensively. Four steals, active hands, and constant disruption. He found ways to impact the game without needing shots, which is exactly what this lineup needs around its stars.

Maxi Kleber: C+

Game Stats: 2 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 1-2 FG, 0-2 FT, 11 MIN

Short stint, but he provided defensive activity and spacing. Not much scoring impact, but didn’t hurt the flow.

Jarred Vanderbilt: C+

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 2-2 FG, 1-1 3PT, 12 MIN

Limited minutes, but efficient in what he did. Energy was there, though the rebounding impact wasn’t as strong as usual.

Luke Kennard: C+

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 TOV, 2-4 FG, 2-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

Kennard did exactly what he’s on the floor to do: space and hit shots. Knocked down his looks and helped keep the floor open for the stars.

Bronny James: C+

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, 13 MIN

Good defensively, even if he showed his limitations at times. He was able to stay within himself offensively and had solid moments in short amount of time.