5 Things We Learned After Lakers Squeeze Past Pacers In Luka’s Big Night

The Los Angeles Lakers had to drop 137 points on the night to take out the tanking Indiana Pacers, but they got the win, and we learned five important things after the night.

Eddie Bitar
5 Min Read
Nov 12, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic reacts to a fan during the second quarter of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers couldn’t let this one slip away. From the opening stretch to the final minutes, this felt like a team that knew exactly where its advantages were and kept pressing them in a 137-130 win over the Indiana Pacers.

It started with star power and never drifted far from it. Luka Doncic poured in 43 points, LeBron James flirted with a triple-double, and the offense hummed at a level that made even Indiana’s strong shooting night feel like it wasn’t enough. The Pacers had stretches where they scored with ease, but they were almost always playing from behind, trying to catch something that kept moving just out of reach.

This was one of those games where the scoreboard looks close, but the flow tells a different story. The Lakers built a 29-point lead, lived in the paint, and forced Indiana into just enough mistakes to keep the pressure on all night.

 

1. Luka Doncic Was The Best Player On The Floor, Again

Doncic didn’t just lead the game in scoring; he controlled the tempo of everything. His 43 points came on 15-30 shooting, and while the three-point shot (4-11) was solid, it was his ability to get inside and draw contact (9-10 FT) that really broke Indiana down.

What made it feel overwhelming was how steady it all was. There was no frantic stretch, no forced takeover, just a constant presence. Add in 7 assists and 6 rebounds, and he was involved in nearly every meaningful possession. Indiana never really found an answer, and by the time they adjusted, the damage had already stacked up.

 

2. LeBron James Is Still Running The Show

At this point, nights like this almost feel routine, but they shouldn’t. LeBron finished with 23 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists, quietly flirting with another triple-double while shooting 9-17 from the field.

More than the stat line, it was the control. He picked his spots, let Luka handle the heavy scoring, and stepped in whenever the game needed stabilizing. When Indiana made small pushes, LeBron slowed things down, made the right read, and kept everything organized. It’s not flashy dominance; it’s total command of the game’s rhythm.

 

3. The Lakers Owned The Interior

This game was decided inside. The Lakers put up 70 points in the paint compared to Indiana’s 54, and it felt even more lopsided watching it. Between Jaxson Hayes (21 points on 9-11, 10 rebounds) and constant downhill pressure from Luka and LeBron, the Pacers just couldn’t hold up physically.

Indiana actually shot well overall (56.2% from the field), but they relied much more on jump shooting (16 threes). The Lakers, on the other hand, kept getting high-percentage looks at the rim. Over the course of four quarters, that kind of shot diet wears you down, and it showed.

 

4. Turnovers And Defense Gave Lakers Extra Breathing Room

The Lakers didn’t play a perfect game, but they made more winning plays defensively. They forced 18 Indiana turnovers and turned those into 23 points. Even more telling, they racked up 15 steals, constantly disrupting passing lanes and speeding Indiana up.

That’s what kept the Pacers from fully capitalizing on their offensive efficiency. Every time it felt like Indiana might string together a real run, a turnover or deflection would reset things. It wasn’t lockdown defense, but it was disruptive, timely, and just enough to keep control.

 

5. Indiana’s Offense Was Good, But Always Playing Catch-Up

Give the Pacers credit; they didn’t fold. They shot 48-86 (55.8%) and knocked down 16 threes at 41.0%. Andrew Nembhard had a massive 19-assist night, and multiple players scored efficiently across the lineup.

But the problem was the context. They trailed for 99% of the game and never led. That changes everything: your shot selection, your urgency, your margin for error. Even when they scored, it didn’t feel like progress because the Lakers kept answering.

In the end, Indiana’s offense looked productive on paper. But in reality, it was reactive, not controlling, and against a team playing this confidently, that’s a tough way to win.

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ByEddie Bitar
Eddie is a senior staff writer for Fadeaway World from Denver, Colorado. Since joining the team in 2017, Eddie has applied his academic background in economics and finance to enhance his sports journalism. Graduating with a Bachelor's degree from and later a Master's degree in Finance, he integrates statistical analysis into his articles. This unique approach provides readers with a deeper understanding of basketball through the lens of financial and economic concepts. Eddie's work has not only been a staple at Fadeaway World but has also been featured in prominent publications such as Sports Illustrated. His ability to break down complex data and present it in an accessible way creates an engaging and informative way to visualize both individual and team statistics. From finding the top 3 point shooters of every NBA franchise to ranking players by cost per point, Eddie is constantly finding new angles to use historical data that other NBA analysts may be overlooking.
Previous Article Feb 1, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) points in the direction of Knicks fan Spike Lee (not pictured) after a three point shot against the New York Knicks during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images Lakers Player Ratings: Doncic Goes Off Yet Again In High-Scoring Affair Against Pacers
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