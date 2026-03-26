Draymond Green Goes Off On Emotional Rant About Quitting On The Warriors This Season

The 2025-26 season has been a snakebitten one for the Golden State Warriors. With several injuries derailing their campaign, many wrote the Warriors off. However, four-time NBA champion and Warriors veteran Draymond Green has remained persistent despite the unfavorable circumstances.

In the face of insurmountable odds, Draymond Green and the Warriors notched a 109-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night, their second in a row. While many would have given up on the season at this stage, Green shared an emotional response to why he couldn’t quit on the Warriors.

“One thing we did through our dominant run was to take advantage of front-runners,” Green began. “I can’t give that to these guys. Could I throw in the towel? Possibly. But what does that then look like for Gui Santos? What does that look like for Brandin Podziemski?”

“We can’t just throw in the towel on them. It’s not who I’ve been, and it’s not who I want to become. I’d rather go out there and get my head beaten in every night… No matter the circumstances, I’m going to go out there and give what I can give, and with that, I can sleep at night.”

Draymond Green clearly stated why he didn’t respect people who would give up one year and come back the next, reiterating that the loss of respect would be too much to cope with. In doing so, however, Green essentially asserted why the Warriors look to him as their leader.

Draymond Green’s words ring true with virtually every competitor in the league. Despite the team’s situation, his leadership and resolve are truly commendable.

Draymond Green And The Warriors Clinch A Play-In Spot

With the Memphis Grizzlies suffering a 123-98 loss at the hands of the San Antonio Spurs, their elimination effectively cemented Golden State’s place in the play-in tournament. While this doesn’t necessarily put them in the clear, the Warriors have good reason to celebrate this.

Even though Steve Kerr was confident about their chances, given the Warriors’ 35-38 record, securing a play-in spot, especially given the adversities they have suffered this season, is noteworthy.

Currently, the Dubs are playing with an extremely shorthanded rotation. With Moses Moody also being sidelined, the situation looks unfavorable. But this also presents an opportunity for the team moving forward.

With more time on their hands, the Dubs can have a more optimistic outlook on Stephen Curry returning to the lineup in time for the play-in tournament.

The Warriors superstar has been sidelined with a knee injury since the end of January. Given the Warriors’ 8-15 record over the course of his 23-game absence, it is apparent that the team needs him.

Although Draymond Green noted Stephen Curry was eager to return, the uncertainty regarding his condition raised some concerns. Still, given how impactful the superstar can be when available, the Warriors will hope to have him back in time for the play-in tournament to keep their playoff hopes alive.