Warriors Player Ratings: Injury-Ravaged Team Dig In Deep To Defeat Nets In Close Matchup

It wasn’t pretty, and at times it felt like the game was begging to slip away, but Golden State did just enough to escape with a 109-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Despite shooting an efficient 52.9% from the field and dominating the glass (+16 rebound margin), the Warriors nearly sabotaged themselves with a brutal 26 turnovers.

This was a game where control was optional, and chaos took over, but timely scoring and a few standout performances carried them across the finish line. Considering their squad was completely ravaged by injuries, let’s dive into the Warriors player ratings.

Brandin Podziemski: A

Game Stats: 22 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 3 TOV, 6-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 8-8 FT, 35 MIN

Brandin Podziemski continues to look like one of the most reliable pieces on this roster. Efficient scoring, smart decision-making, and calm execution late, he just doesn’t rattle. His ability to get to the line and convert was huge in a tight game. This was controlled, winning basketball.

Gui Santos: A

Game Stats: 31 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 5 TOV, 11-16 FG, 4-6 3PT, 5-8 FT, 35 MIN

This was easily one of the most confident and aggressive performances of Santos’ season. He attacked mismatches, knocked down open threes, and looked completely unfazed by the moment. The scoring was badly needed, and he delivered. The only blemish: five turnovers that nearly undercut everything. Still, this was a breakout-type showing.

De’Anthony Melton: B+

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 4 STL, 4 TOV, 5-12 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-4 FT, 28 MIN

Melton brought energy on both ends, especially defensively where his instincts created chaos. Four steals, constant pressure, and strong rebounding from the guard spot gave Golden State a lift. The shot selection was shaky at times, but his overall activity level helped offset it.

Kristaps Porzingis: B

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST, 6 TOV, 4-9 FG, 0-2 3PT, 9-10 FT, 27 MIN

Kristaps Porzingis had an efficient scoring night at the line and inside, but the six turnovers stand out, and not in a good way. He struggled with physicality and ball pressure, which disrupted his rhythm. When he kept it simple, he was effective. When he tried to do too much, things unraveled quickly.

Gary Payton II: B

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 5-5 FG, 24 MIN

Classic GP2 performance; efficient, active, and disruptive. Perfect shooting night, strong rebounding, and zero turnovers. He played his role exactly how you’d draw it up.

Draymond Green: B-

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 3 TOV, 2-4 FG, 1-3 3PT, 2-4 FT, 34 MIN

Draymond Green is relied on because of his impact on defense, and even though he doesn’t put up dominant numbers, he did make some plays on defense. However, he clearly could’ve done more on the offensive end and probably should’ve shot the ball more. Only 4 shots while the team was struggling at times was tough. Overall, he did okay, but there was definitely more to be desired from him.

Pat Spencer: C

Game Stats: 4 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 2-5 FG, 0-3 3PT, 15 MIN

A mixed bag. Some solid playmaking moments, but inconsistent shooting and a couple of sloppy decisions kept him from making a stronger impact.

Will Richard: C-

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 20 MIN

Low usage, low impact. Knocked down a shot, but didn’t leave much of a footprint on the game.

Quinten Post: C-

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 1-1 FG, 1-1 3PT, 20 MIN

Similar story – efficient in a small sample, but not involved enough to shift momentum in either direction.

LJ Cryer: D

Game Stats: 2 REB, 2 AST, 2 TOV, 0-4 FG, 0-3 3PT, 15 MIN

Couldn’t buy a bucket and didn’t offer enough elsewhere to compensate. Missed open looks and stalled possessions. Rough outing.

Omer Yurtseven: N/A

Game Stats: 1 PT, 1 REB, 0-1 FG, 1-2 FT, 7 MIN

Minimal impact in limited minutes. Didn’t hurt the team, but didn’t provide anything meaningful either.