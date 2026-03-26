NBA Power Rankings: Lakers Rise From Dark Horse To Real Contender

The 2025-26 NBA playoffs are only a handful of weeks away, believe it or not, and we have an idea of which teams are going to take it further than others. With a little over two weeks left in the season, the power rankings will reflect that.

Let’s dive into the final rankings of the season, and we have seen some movement from some of the hottest teams in the NBA, including the surging Los Angeles Lakers led by MVP candidate Luka Doncic.

30. Indiana Pacers

Team Record: 16-57

W/L Percentage: .219

PPG: 111.9

OPPG: 120.7

Indiana’s season has been ugly on purpose, and the numbers reflect a roster simply overmatched on most nights. Allowing 120.7 points per game while struggling to generate consistent half-court offense, the Pacers have been tanking. At this stage, the focus is less about results and more about identifying long-term pieces that can survive for next year once Tyrese Haliburton returns.

29. Brooklyn Nets

Team Record: 17-56

W/L Percentage: .233

PPG: 106.3

OPPG: 115.7

Brooklyn enters the bottom tier on a nine-game losing streak, with one of the least efficient offenses in the league at just 106.3 points per game. The Nets’ inability to create quality looks, particularly in late-clock situations, has made them predictable and easy to scheme against. The Nets can’t wait for the 2026 Draft, so not much else to talk about here.

28. Washington Wizards

Team Record: 17-55

W/L Percentage: .236

PPG: 112.8

OPPG: 123.9

Even after snapping a losing skid, Washington remains one of the league’s most defensively compromised teams, surrendering a staggering 123.9 points per game. The Wizards can score in spurts, but their transition defense and rim protection issues consistently erase any offensive momentum. In short, it’s the Wizards, and we expect them to be bad.

27. Sacramento Kings

Team Record: 19-54

W/L Percentage: .260

PPG: 110.8

OPPG: 121.2

Sacramento’s regression has been defined by a steep defensive drop-off, giving up over 121 points per game. While the Kings remain capable of putting up competitive offensive nights, the inconsistency on that end has left them vulnerable. Just like the teams behind them, not much else to discuss from the point of view of a tanking team.

26. Utah Jazz

Team Record: 21-52

W/L Percentage: .288

PPG: 117.3

OPPG: 125.2

Utah continues to play at a high offensive tempo (117.3 PPG), but it comes at the cost of defensive integrity, as they allow 125.2 points per game, among the worst marks in the league. The Jazz’s recent three-game skid is exactly what they want: to be terrible and start tanking.

25. Dallas Mavericks

Team Record: 23-50

W/L Percentage: .315

PPG: 114.0

OPPG: 119.3

Dallas is spiraling, currently on a five-game losing streak with a defense that cannot hold up under sustained pressure. Allowing nearly 120 points per game, the Mavericks have struggled to generate stops, and Cooper Flagg looks at risk of missing out on Rookie of the Year due to Kon Knueppel’s play. Not happy times for Mavericks fans at all, especially as they watch Luka Doncic go off for the Lakers.

24. Memphis Grizzlies

Team Record: 24-48

W/L Percentage: .333

PPG: 115.1

OPPG: 119.1

Memphis has hit a late-season wall, dropping four straight and nine of their last 10. As a result, the Grizzlies are tanking. At 115.1 PPG, they’re productive on paper, but inefficient stretches and turnovers have undermined that output. This is a team that looks fatigued and out of rhythm, and Ja Morant’s season-ending situation doesn’t help.

23. New Orleans Pelicans

Team Record: 25-48

W/L Percentage: .342

PPG: 115.5

OPPG: 119.2

The Pelicans have shown some life despite their record, going 6-4 in their last 10 games. However, the overall defensive profile remains an issue, allowing 119.2 points per game. Offensively, they’ve found more rhythm and balance, but inconsistency in late-game execution continues to cost them. Overall, Pelicans fans will have to accept another season of misfortune.

22. Chicago Bulls

Team Record: 29-43

W/L Percentage: .403

PPG: 116.3

OPPG: 120.8

Chicago’s season has been defined by mediocrity on both ends. The offense produces at a solid 116.3 PPG, but defensive lapses, especially against perimeter-heavy teams, have kept them below .500. Their inability to string together wins has been the biggest issue, and they are hoping for some luck in the 2026 Draft.

21. Milwaukee Bucks

Team Record: 29-43

W/L Percentage: .403

PPG: 110.6

OPPG: 116.6

Milwaukee’s slide has been one of the more surprising developments, with the team losing eight of its last 10. Scoring just 110.6 points per game, the offense lacks the explosiveness typically associated with a contender, while the defense has been inconsistent. The current two-game losing streak reflects a team struggling as they head to an important offseason.

20. Golden State Warriors

Team Record: 35-38

W/L Percentage: .479

PPG: 115.0

OPPG: 114.8

Golden State has won two straight, but the broader trend, 3-7 in their last 10, underscores ongoing inconsistency. Their +0.2 point differential reflects a team stuck in neutral, capable of beating anyone on a given night but equally prone to collapses. Not to mention, we don’t see how the Warriors can make the play-in tournament without Stephen Curry.

19. Portland Trail Blazers

Team Record: 37-37

W/L Percentage: .500

PPG: 115.5

OPPG: 116.7

Portland has quietly been one of the hottest teams in the league, going 7-3 over their last 10 while climbing back to .500. The offense has been steady, and recent defensive improvements have made a noticeable difference. Their current two-game win streak reflects a team gaining confidence, so any team in the play-in tournament must watch out.

18. Los Angeles Clippers

Team Record: 37-36

W/L Percentage: .507

PPG: 113.8

OPPG: 112.5

The Clippers are trending upward, riding a three-game winning streak with improved defensive efficiency. Allowing just 112.5 points per game, they’ve found better balance on both ends. The offense remains methodical rather than explosive, and we hope Kawhi Leonard can stay healthy enough to end the season strong.

17. Orlando Magic

Team Record: 38-34

W/L Percentage: .528

PPG: 115.7

OPPG: 114.8

Orlando’s six-game losing streak has stalled what was shaping up to be a strong season. Despite solid overall numbers, their recent offensive struggles and late-game inefficiency have been glaring. The defense remains competitive, but without consistent scoring, they’ve struggled to close out games during this skid.

16. Charlotte Hornets

Team Record: 38-34

W/L Percentage: .528

PPG: 116.4

OPPG: 111.8

The Hornets are one of the more intriguing risers, winning four straight and seven of their last 10. Their +4.6 point differential reflects legitimate two-way progress, particularly on defense, where they’re holding opponents to 111.8 PPG. The offense has been efficient and balanced, and we can’t wait to see what LaMelo Ball and company do if they make the playoffs.

15. Miami Heat

Team Record: 39-34

W/L Percentage: .534

PPG: 120.2

OPPG: 117.3

The Heat continue to rely on its high-powered offense, averaging over 120 points per game. However, their defensive inconsistencies keep them from making a bigger leap. A .500 stretch over the last 10 games reflects a team that can compete with anyone but hasn’t found sustained rhythm. At least we got to see Bam Adebayo go off for 83 points a few weeks ago.

14. Philadelphia 76ers

Team Record: 40-33

W/L Percentage: .548

PPG: 116.2

OPPG: 116.5

The 76ers are stabilizing, going 6-4 in their last 10 with a slight positive trajectory. Their near-even scoring differential highlights a team that wins with execution rather than dominance. The recent win streak signals improved cohesion, particularly in late-game situations, and it looks good when Joel Embiid and Paul George both play. The problem is health, and that’s why they can’t be anywhere near the top 10 right now.

13. Phoenix Suns

Team Record: 40-33

W/L Percentage: .548

PPG: 112.4

OPPG: 111.2

Phoenix remains efficient on both ends, but their recent form has been inconsistent, mainly due to the absence of Dillon Brooks. A narrow scoring margin (+1.2) reflects a team playing in tight games, often decided by execution down the stretch. The talent level is clear, and Suns fans believe they have the capacity to surprise this postseason.

12. Toronto Raptors

Team Record: 40-32

W/L Percentage: .556

PPG: 113.9

OPPG: 112.4

Toronto continues to hover above .500 with balanced production on both ends. Their +1.5 differential reflects steady, if unspectacular, performance. The Raptors excel in controlling tempo but have struggled to impose their will against top-tier opponents. Still, they have a solid record and look to end the season nicely.

11. Atlanta Hawks

Team Record: 41-32

W/L Percentage: .562

PPG: 118.4

OPPG: 116.6

The Hawks are one of the hottest teams in the league, winning nine of their last 10. Their high-powered offense (118.4 PPG) is finally translating into wins, and the three-game streak reflects growing confidence. Defensive improvements, while modest, have been enough to complement their scoring. Are they making noise in the East? Probably not, but their form has been admirable.

10. Houston Rockets

Team Record: 43-29

W/L Percentage: .597

PPG: 114.1

OPPG: 110.2

Houston remains a top-10 team due to its defensive profile (110.2 OPPG), but recent losses have exposed some offensive stagnation. The Rockets are still a dangerous playoff team, but their current form suggests they need to regain rhythm on that end to maintain contender status. Teams have figured them out, because simply doubling Kevin Durant have left them exposed.

9. Minnesota Timberwolves

Team Record: 45-28

W/L Percentage: .616

PPG: 118.3

OPPG: 114.4

Even with Anthony Edwards currently sidelined, the Timberwolves continue to win at a high level, backed by a strong offensive output (118.3 PPG). Their defense has been slightly inconsistent, but the overall profile remains that of a playoff-caliber team. The recent two-game win streak signals stability heading into the postseason, and they can finish third in the West if they can ride momentum.

8. Cleveland Cavaliers

Team Record: 45-28

W/L Percentage: .616

PPG: 119.0

OPPG: 115.0

Thanks to the James Harden trade, the Cavaliers‘ offense has been elite at nearly 119 points per game, but defensive lapses have kept them from climbing higher. Even with a recent loss, their 6-4 stretch shows consistency. They remain a dangerous team capable of explosive scoring nights, and we have to wait and see how they end the season before making predictions about their postseason.

7. Denver Nuggets

Team Record: 46-28

W/L Percentage: .622

PPG: 121.1

OPPG: 116.7

Denver is heating up at the right time, riding a four-game win streak with one of the league’s best offenses (121.1 PPG). Their +4.4 differential reflects a team peaking offensively, and their recent play suggests a serious postseason threat. We don’t doubt what Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray can do; it’s just that there are three better teams in the West right now.

6. Los Angeles Lakers

Team Record: 47-26

W/L Percentage: .644

PPG: 116.6

OPPG: 115.1

The Lakers have made the leap from dark horse to legitimate contender, going 9-1 over their last 10. Their offense is clicking, and while the defense isn’t elite, it’s been good enough to support their scoring. The current momentum positions them as one of the most dangerous teams in the league, and Luka Doncic’s late MVP run has been the major talking point around the league.

5. New York Knicks

Team Record: 48-25

W/L Percentage: .658

PPG: 117.2

OPPG: 110.5

New York is surging, riding a seven-game winning streak with one of the best defenses in the league (110.5 OPPG). Their +6.7 differential reflects dominance on both ends, and their current form suggests a team fully capable of making a deep playoff run. As long as Jalen Brunson and Karl Anthony-Towns are performing at All-Stars, the Knicks will make a ton of noise in the East.

4. Boston Celtics

Team Record: 48-24

W/L Percentage: .658

PPG: 117.2

OPPG: 110.5

Even if Jayson Tatum isn’t the same player just yet, the Celtics continue to operate like a contender, combining efficient offense with elite defense (107.0 OPPG). Their +7.2 differential is among the best in the league, and their recent play reflects consistency. Are they favored to make the Finals in the East? Probably, if not for one team that ranks ahead of them.

3. Detroit Pistons

Team Record: 52-20

W/L Percentage: .722

PPG: 117.5

OPPG: 109.8

Detroit has been one of the season’s biggest performers, boasting a +7.7 differential and elite defensive metrics. Even with a recent loss, their overall body of work places them firmly among the league’s elite. Their physicality and discipline define their identity, but it remains to be seen if they can hang on to the top seed without the injured Cade Cunningham.

2. San Antonio Spurs

Team Record: 55-18

W/L Percentage: .753

PPG: 119.3

OPPG: 111.5

San Antonio is playing at an elite level, winning seven straight and nine of their last 10. Their +7.8 differential reflects dominance on both ends, and their offensive efficiency (119.3 PPG) has been particularly impressive. They are firmly in the title conversation, and don’t be surprised if Victor Wembanyama ends up stealing most of the MVP votes from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander if they capture the first seed.

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Record: 57-16

W/L Percentage: .781

PPG: 118.6

OPPG: 107.6

Even if the Spurs are closing in, the Oklahoma City Thunder remain the gold standard. Their +11.0 differential is the best in the league, driven by elite defense (107.6 OPPG) and efficient offense. With a 9-1 stretch, they’ve consistently outclassed opponents and remain the team to beat as the favorite to win it all.