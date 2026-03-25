Ja Morant Expected To Miss The Remainder Of The Season After Latest Treatment For Elbow Injury

Ja Morant's 2025-26 season will come to a disappointing end as he undergoes treatment for his elbow injury.

Siddhant Gupta
4 Min Read
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There weren’t many expectations for the Memphis Grizzlies to thrive this season. Still, after a series of disappointing performances over the campaign, the latest news regarding Ja Morant appears to be the final blow.

Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has been sidelined since the last week of January with an elbow injury. While there was no news regarding his recovery, the latest update from the Grizzlies PR team confirms that the guard will not return this season. The report mentioned:

“Following a recent consultation to advise on lingering discomfort, it was recommended that Morant receive a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection to further optimize ligament healing. Morant will be offloading the elbow after the injection and will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season, but is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 2026-27 season.”

On a positive note, Ja Morant is expected to make a full recovery, which could be a promising sign for the Grizzlies moving forward. However, considering the situation the team is in this season, with a 24-47 record (T-11th in the West), there will be some frustration about their overall performance.

Currently, the Grizzlies are on the brink of elimination from play-in contention, holding on only because they’ve played two games fewer than the New Orleans Pelicans. Should the Grizzlies lose their upcoming game against the second-seeded San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, their fate will be sealed.

 

What Does This Mean For Ja Morant?

While seeing Ja Morant in good health could be something for the Memphis Grizzlies and the fanbase to look forward to, this may not necessarily come to pass.

The 2025-26 season featured many stories coming out of Memphis regarding the strained relationship between Ja Morant and head coach Tomas Iisalo. While some reports indicated that the matters had been resolved, there is reason to believe that this could lead to some changes same next season.

The Grizzlies effectively underwent a large-scale rebuild this year. With a franchise cornerstone like Jaren Jackson Jr. being traded to the Utah Jazz, it is apparent that Memphis is looking to move in a different direction.

Although there were rumors linking Ja Morant with teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat, his trade value was at an all-time low. With the two-time All-Star also sustaining an injury a few weeks before the deadline, it was unlikely that the Grizzlies would secure a good return if they parted with him.

Thus, the upcoming offseason could present an ideal opportunity for Memphis to continue with its rebuild.

With several teams looking to make big moves, the Grizzlies could leverage Morant in trade talks to acquire rebuilding assets. Although his contract value and injury-prone nature may act as obstacles in potential trade talks, his ability to impact games and this season’s averages of 19.5 points and 8.1 assists per game may prove enticing.

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BySiddhant Gupta
Siddhant Gupta is a basketball columnist at Fadeaway World, based out of Mumbai, India. He combines firsthand playing experience with thoughtful analysis to report on the NBA's ever-evolving world. A lifelong athlete, Siddhant's perspective is rooted in years on the court, giving his work a unique edge that resonates with both casual fans and seasoned ones.Before joining Fadeaway World, he spent two formative years at Sportskeeda, where he sharpened his skills and had the opportunity to interview NBA legend Ray Allen during his time in India. A diehard Los Angeles Lakers fan since 2008, Siddhant doesn't just report on the game—he lives it. Beyond his work, he is a student of the game, constantly learning, debating, and engaging with the local and global basketball communities.
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