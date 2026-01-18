Ja Morant Clears Any Doubt About Where He Wants To Play

Ja Morant finally made his return to the court for the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, playing a vital role in leading the team to a dominant 129-106 win over the Orlando Magic at The O2 in London.

Morant’s appearance in a Grizzlies uniform amid all the trade rumors surrounding him is an interesting sight. However, the two-time All-Star addressed these rumors while responding to NBA insider Marc Stein during his post-game media availability.

“Anybody who, in here, knows me knows I’m a very loyal guy. I have a logo on my back (Grizzlies tattoo), so that should say exactly what I want.”

Ja Morant missed six games before returning to the rotation on Sunday. After posting a team-high 24 points and helping his team secure the win, the guard’s post-game interview clearly indicated how much he missed being on the floor for his team.

“Just the love. I’m able to see that not only do I have love back home, but I’ve got it here too. Fans are constantly calling my name and cheering when I score. That’s big time.”

Since his recent incident with a teammate, Morant’s time in Memphis seemed to have come to an unsavory end. However, Ja Morant’s response removes any doubt regarding his stance on the matter.

Grizzlies HC Highlights Ja Morant’s Impact

Ja Morant’s emphatic return helped Memphis rally together and overcome the Magic on Sunday. While noting how effective Morant is capable of being on the offensive end, Grizzlies head coach Tuomas Iisalo even credited the guard for his positive impact on the team.

“His energy was contagious. He did a great job quarterbacking the team, setting up other guys for success early in the game. Pushing the pace, sharing the ball, which then snowballed into a great team effort, also. It gives the group a ton of confidence to have him back.”

Iisalo’s relationship with Morant has been contentious to say the least. The trade rumors early in the season primarily stemmed from the guard’s deteriorating relationship with the Grizzlies coaching staff. However, considering the head coach’s statement, things could be looking up.

The Grizzlies responded to Morant’s return well, too, with players like Jaren Jackson Jr. (17 PTS, 5 REB) and Jock Landale (21 PTS, 8 REB) benefiting the most from it. Although the individual production was low, considering that six Grizzlies players notched double-digit scoring, the team contributions helped Memphis emerge victorious.

Although it’s only one game, the present situation seems much more positive for Memphis. Still, it doesn’t dispel the notion of a potential trade.

Despite his comments, Morant’s recent actions, including the purchase of a house in Miami, raise some doubts about his future with the Grizzlies. With teams like the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks emerging as suitors, the guard may very well still be on the trade block.