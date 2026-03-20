LeBron James Reveals The Secret To Tying Robert Parish For Most Career Games Played In NBA History

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ 134-126 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday night sees LeBron James inch closer to making history again. With this appearance, James has officially logged 1,611 games played in the NBA, tying Boston Celtics legend Robert Parish for the most career games played in NBA history.

LeBron James already holds 43 major NBA records. Now on the verge of adding another, James spoke about the secret to tying Robert Parish’s long-standing record while speaking with the media after the game.

“Availability. I’ve always wanted to be available to my teammates, either in Cleveland, here (Miami), and now in LA. It takes a lot. It’s a mental toll, man,” James stated. “It’s just a lot, man. I give a lot of praise to the man above, and just loving the game and appreciating the game.”

After highlighting his drive to be available for his teammates, LeBron James had to give props to Robert Parish, who remains one of the few NBA players to have enjoyed 20+ years in the league.

“Shoutout Chief [Parish], man. I’ve been seeing some of the things that he’s been saying about me. It’s not a lot of those OGs that talk like that to the generation after them and also about me personally. Shoutout to the Chief. He’s super cool, he’s dope. I like him.”

Robert Parish had some promising things to say when asked about James breaking his record, praising the superstar’s commitment to staying healthy and available. With James investing a considerable amount in maintaining his longevity, it is safe to say that the forward deserves his flowers.

Although James is on the verge of breaking Parish’s record, it is worth noting that he has played two more seasons than the Celtics legend. Thus, it is also important to give Parish credit for his consistent availability over the course of his career.

LeBron James Continues To Set An Example

Despite being 41 years old, LeBron James has shown no signs of slowing down. Coming off a phenomenal 30-point display against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night, James followed up with a triple-double outing (19 PTS, 15 REB, 10 AST) against the Heat on the second night of a back-to-back.

James’ impressive display led JJ Redick to call him a psycho, and rightfully so. What the forward is showcasing at this stage in his career is virtually unheard of. With averages of 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game in 49 appearances this season, James remains an elite player even at this stage in his career.

One of the biggest changes for James this season has been embracing a secondary role in the rotation. While many doubted how effective he could be in this capacity, the Lakers’ five-game winning streak since his return against the Bulls, along with his averages of 20.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game during that period, suggest otherwise.

With L.A.’s latest performances instilling confidence in its ability to compete, LeBron James shot down claims about the Lakers being better without him. Having improved to 45-25 on the season (3rd in the West), the Purple and Gold appear to be morphing into genuine contenders.