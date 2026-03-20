Luka Doncic Scored 100 Points Over 24 Hours And Got “Goosebumps” Hearing MVP Chants In Miami

Luka Doncic reacts to scoring 100 points over 24 hours and says he got goosebumps hearing the Heat crowd's MVP chants for him.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) gestures after scoring in the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic went off once again tonight and dropped 60 points on the Heat in the Lakers’ 134-126 win in Miami. His 40-point outburst against the Rockets last night gave him a combined 100 points scored within nearly 24 hours.

After the game, the Slovenian superstar spoke to the media and addressed his emotions after such an impressive feat in just one day.

“You see everybody celebrating on the bench, it’s like, it shows that we care a lot about each other. And that’s what great teams do. Just makes my heart happy seeing them celebrate my 60-point game,” Doncic said.

Doncic also had seven rebounds, three assists, and five steals on top of his exceptional scoring performance. He shot 18-30 from the field (60.0 FG%) and 9-17 from behind the three-point line (52.9 3P%).

He became the first player to have a 60-point game in the Lakers’ jersey since Kobe Bryant’s final game in 2016. After such an impressive night, even the away crowd began MVP chants for Doncic when he was at the free-throw line in the final moments of the game.

Doncic addressed what it was like to hear the opposing crowd cheering for him like that.

“I was very impressed. Especially an away game in Miami, and you hear the whole crowd chanting MVP, that’s what any player wants to hear. I got a little bit of goosebumps, so it was pretty special,” the Lakers star said.

 

Bam Adebayo Sounds Off On Luka Doncic’s 60-Point Outburst

Bam Adebayo led all scorers for the Heat tonight and finished the game with 28 points and 10 rebounds, shooting at a 47.4% efficiency from the field. He spoke to the media after the game and addressed Luka Doncic’s 60-point explosion.

“I know what it’s like to be in that mode… As people can see, it’s not easy to get to 80,” said Adebayo.

While crediting Doncic for making “tough shots” out there tonight, Adebayo made sure to slide in a comment about his own historic performance. This may not sit well with the Lakers’ fans, who already question the integrity of Adebayo’s 83-point game.

The Lakers have extended their winning streak to eight games and have won 11 of their last 12 games. They have three more games left on this road trip and three games at home consecutively after that to close out March.

With just 12 games left in the regular season, the Lakers have a 45-25 record after tonight’s win and are two games clear of the Timberwolves (43-27) in the third seed. They are now headed to Orlando to face the Magic on Saturday, March 21.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 2, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) walk to the bench during a time out in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images LeBron James Shoots Down Claims That Lakers Are Better Without Him; Reacts To Luka Doncic’s 60-Point Outburst
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