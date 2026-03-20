Luka Doncic Scored 100 Points Over 24 Hours And Got “Goosebumps” Hearing MVP Chants In Miami

Luka Doncic went off once again tonight and dropped 60 points on the Heat in the Lakers’ 134-126 win in Miami. His 40-point outburst against the Rockets last night gave him a combined 100 points scored within nearly 24 hours.

After the game, the Slovenian superstar spoke to the media and addressed his emotions after such an impressive feat in just one day.

“You see everybody celebrating on the bench, it’s like, it shows that we care a lot about each other. And that’s what great teams do. Just makes my heart happy seeing them celebrate my 60-point game,” Doncic said.

Doncic also had seven rebounds, three assists, and five steals on top of his exceptional scoring performance. He shot 18-30 from the field (60.0 FG%) and 9-17 from behind the three-point line (52.9 3P%).

He became the first player to have a 60-point game in the Lakers’ jersey since Kobe Bryant’s final game in 2016. After such an impressive night, even the away crowd began MVP chants for Doncic when he was at the free-throw line in the final moments of the game.

Doncic addressed what it was like to hear the opposing crowd cheering for him like that.

“I was very impressed. Especially an away game in Miami, and you hear the whole crowd chanting MVP, that’s what any player wants to hear. I got a little bit of goosebumps, so it was pretty special,” the Lakers star said.

Bam Adebayo Sounds Off On Luka Doncic’s 60-Point Outburst

Bam Adebayo led all scorers for the Heat tonight and finished the game with 28 points and 10 rebounds, shooting at a 47.4% efficiency from the field. He spoke to the media after the game and addressed Luka Doncic’s 60-point explosion.

“I know what it’s like to be in that mode… As people can see, it’s not easy to get to 80,” said Adebayo.

While crediting Doncic for making “tough shots” out there tonight, Adebayo made sure to slide in a comment about his own historic performance. This may not sit well with the Lakers’ fans, who already question the integrity of Adebayo’s 83-point game.

The Lakers have extended their winning streak to eight games and have won 11 of their last 12 games. They have three more games left on this road trip and three games at home consecutively after that to close out March.

With just 12 games left in the regular season, the Lakers have a 45-25 record after tonight’s win and are two games clear of the Timberwolves (43-27) in the third seed. They are now headed to Orlando to face the Magic on Saturday, March 21.