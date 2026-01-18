“Confrontations Are Necessary”: NBA Fans React To Tyrese Maxey, V.J. Edgecombe’s Heated Exchange

NBA fans are not stressed seeing Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe shouting at each other on the sidelines against the Cavaliers.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
5 Min Read
Jan 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) talk during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) and guard Tyrese Maxey (0) talk during the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The 76ers lost 115-117 to the Cavaliers on Friday in a nail-biting contest that went down to the wire. Nearly two days after the game, a video has gone viral on social media where Tyrese Maxey and V.J. Edgecombe of the 76ers got into an intense argument on the sidelines that came as a shock to NBA fans.

 

The incident occurred in the first quarter of the game after a defensive matchup confusion left Donovan Mitchell wide open for a three-point shot. The 76ers called a timeout, and Maxey proceeded to get into it with Edgecombe.

In the video, Maxey and Edgecombe were recorded shouting at each other on the sidelines, but it did not seem hostile in any way. The rookie Edgecombe seemed to be making a point repeatedly while also keeping a solid ear to what Maxey had to say.

Eventually, it looked like Edgecombe conceded to the team veteran Maxey by the end of the conversation as other senior players like Kyle Lowry and Andre Drummond looked on.

Fans saw this as a positive sign between two fired-up teammates who simply hate to lose. They took to social media and expressed their views on the duo.

“Anyone who thinks this is something serious has never played sports on any level. This is guys being competitive.”

“Loved it. Confrontations are necessary to be successful. The Sixers never won anything before because Embiid was passive-aggressive and Ben was nonchalant.”

“I don’t know who’s right or wrong here because I don’t know the context, but I’m fine seeing people having a passionate discussion on the sidelines. It doesn’t look toxic.”

“This tells me they are starting to feel like brothers.”

Some fans also believed that while one perspective is to see this as two players simply being competitive, another perspective is that this was misdirected anger from Maxey.

“That play was Maxey’s fault,” contended a fan on social media.

“This is unprofessional. Send Maxey to Toronto,” said another.

While several such reactions flooded the internet, the general perception was that this was not a hostile discussion but rather two teammates who simply wanted to win. People may contend that Maxey was wrong in this position, but as teammates, they were simply talking it out just like brothers would do.

Following the game, Maxey spoke about Edgecombe, and it seemed clear that there is no reason to worry for the 76ers fans. Maxey emphasized that, as a veteran on the team, he feels responsible and needs to do a better job of pushing Edgecombe to be more aggressive on the floor.

“No, it’s definitely a process, man. He’s played so many different roles for us this year. He’s had to score. He’s had the lead lineups. He’s had to guard the best player. He’s just growing every single day, and um, he’s doing a really good job of handling it all.”

“You know, most rookies come in, the top three picks, not on a playoff team or team that’s trying to win. So that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to win. And he’s just done a great job of playing different hats,” Maxey concluded during the press conference.

Maxey and Edgecombe are viewed as the potential franchise backcourt for the 76ers, and they see each other as brothers. Edgecombe has already crowned his duo with Maxey as the “greatest ever.” Therefore, it doesn’t seem like this incident was a culmination of any suppressed frustrations.

Tyrese Maxey struggled to find efficiency but stuffed the box score that night. He finished the game with 22 points, nine assists, five rebounds, five steals, and two blocks while shooting 9-23 from the field (39.1%) and 2-8 from the three-point line (25.0%).

Meanwhile, Edgecombe ended up with 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists while going 4-5 from the field (80.0%).

The 76ers will now move on to host the Pacers on Monday night and bounce back from this defeat to the Cavaliers, which pulled their record down to 22-18 for the season.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Dec 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Ja Morant Clears Any Doubt About Where He Wants To Play
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like