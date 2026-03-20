Luka Doncic Makes DeMarcus Cousins, Lou Williams, And Kendrick Perkins Eat Their Own Words After 60-Point Game

Following Thursday night’s spectacular outing against the Miami Heat, Luka Doncic confidently led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 134-126 win, extending their winning streak to eight games. Although he has been overlooked as a viable candidate for the MVP award, after his 60-point outburst, many had to eat their words.

DeMarcus Cousins, Kendrick Perkins, and Lou Williams were among the many who had doubted Luka Doncic’s status as a frontrunner in the MVP race. To that note, Perkins recently denied the superstar’s chances of making the All-NBA first team. However, when reacting to Thursday night’s performance, he tweeted:

“The Lakers got into Miami at 4 am this morning, and Luka decides to drop a 60-piece all flats??? I’m going to have to drop somebody, but he’s definitely got me rethinking who’s going to be my five players for first team All-NBA. God bless America.”

Perkins had initially selected Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Cade Cunningham ahead of Doncic on his list, both of whom are viable candidates. However, when considering Doncic’s sheer dominance this season, and Cunningham’s potential ineligibility after suffering an injury, Perkins would be wise to make amendments.

Cousins also admitted his incorrect assessment of the Lakers’ superstar, praising Luka Doncic for his spectacular display against the Heat by sharing:

“Yeah, I was wrong af!! Luka first team without a doubt, and also, time to have a real convo about MVP this season, because sheesh!! This version of the Lakers is a scary team come playoffs!”

Meanwhile, Williams responded by posting a series of laughing emojis and writing:

“I was wrong.“

Luka Doncic is certainly making waves as a genuine MVP candidate lately. Following his latest outings, Doncic’s chances of winning the award have risen significantly.

In the last eight games, Doncic has looked unstoppable. When considering his averages of 40.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 2.4 steals per game during this period, Doncic has arguably been the best player in the league.

While the Lakers’ superstar has recorded 30+ points in eight consecutive games, including 100 points scored in the last 24 hours, he is also averaging a league-high 33.4 points per game in 58 appearances this season.

Having successfully led the Lakers to a 45-25 record (3rd in the NBA), including a 9-1 record in their last 10 games, Doncic is certainly making a strong case as an MVP candidate.

Currently, Luka Doncic finds himself going head-to-head with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama, all of whom have a valid claim to winning the award. Of the aforementioned players, Jokic is in a vulnerable position, as he may be deemed ineligible if he misses another game.

If team records are considered a criterion, both Gilgeous-Alexander and Wembanyama have a better chance of winning the MVP award. But if individual performances are prioritized, Luka Doncic may have a legitimate shout.