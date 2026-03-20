Magic Johnson Calls Luka Doncic The Most Unguardable NBA Player Right Now

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic was nothing short of dominant on Thursday night. With a 60-point outing on the second night of a back-to-back, Doncic dismantled the Miami Heat while leading the Lakers to a 134-126 victory.

Luka Doncic’s recent run of form has garnered considerable interest. However, Thursday night’s performance saw his stock skyrocket. On that note, Lakers legend Magic Johnson couldn’t help but praise Doncic on X, tweeting:

“Luka Doncic is the most unguardable player in the NBA! He scored a season high of 60 points in tonight’s win against the Miami Heat. Luka has to be one of the top 2 or 3 players being considered in the MVP race. LeBron James is also playing out of his mind! He recorded a 19-point, 15-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double and led the Lakers to a 134-126 win.”

Along with a season-high of 60 points against the Heat, one of the best defensive teams in the league this season, Doncic also recorded seven rebounds, three assists, and five steals, shooting 18-30 from the field (9-17 3PT) and 15-19 from the charity stripe.

Doncic is widely regarded as one of the best players in the NBA, but his last few outings have certainly boosted his reputation further. In the process of leading the Lakers to eight consecutive wins, Luka Doncic has looked like the undisputed best player in the league.

Luka Doncic Stakes His Claim As The MVP

The MVP race has been an absolute dogfight this season. With candidates such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, and Victor Wembanyama, among many others, the competition is stiff. However, Luka Doncic has been making his case as a top candidate for the prestigious award.

In his last eight appearances, Doncic has been otherworldly. With averages of 40.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 2.4 steals per game, the Slovenian has looked virtually unstoppable on the offensive end and has held his own on defense.

Despite the challenges in his personal life, Doncic has been laser-focused on securing victories for the Purple and Gold. With a 9-1 record over the last 10 games, it is safe to say that the Lakers have reaped the benefits of their superstar’s exploits.

While recency bias may be cited, it is worth noting that over the course of the season, Doncic has led the league in scoring, averaging 33.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game. When also factoring in the Lakers’ 45-25 record (3rd in the NBA), Doncic’s case is further solidified.

Having made 58 appearances this season, Doncic appears to be on track to meet the 65-game eligibility criteria for the end-of-season awards. With players such as Cade Cunningham unfortunately falling out of the race due to injury, Doncic’s chances of winning are likely to improve, too.

Although he has been impressive, Doncic is still overlooked by many. With Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic receiving more attention, the Lakers’ superstar may regrettably end up missing out.