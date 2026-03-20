Nuggets vs. Raptors Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Nuggets host the Raptors at Ball Arena on Friday, March 20, at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Nuggets come in at 42-28, sixth in the West, and 19-13 at home, while the Raptors are 39-29, fifth in the East, and 20-13 on the road.

The Raptors are riding a three-game winning streak after crushing the Bulls 139-109, while the Nuggets are coming off a sloppy 125-118 loss to the Grizzlies.

That gives this matchup real tension right away. One side is hotter, but the other still has the best player on the floor and one of the league’s most dangerous home-court offenses.

Nikola Jokic remains the center of everything for the Nuggets, averaging 28.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.5 assists while shooting 57.3% from the field and 38.8% from three. Jamal Murray has been the co-star they need, putting up 25.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on 47.8% shooting and 42.3% from three.

For the Raptors, Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, while Scottie Barnes is giving them 18.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.3 assists with strong two-way production.

This is a good test for the Raptors because their current form is real, but the Nuggets can still overwhelm teams quickly when Jokic and Murray get into a rhythm.

Injury Report

Nuggets

Peyton Watson: Out (right hamstring strain)

DaRon Holmes II: Out (G League – On Assignment)

Curtis Jones: Out (G League – Two-Way)

KJ Simpson: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Raptors

Chucky Hepburn: Out (G League – Two-Way)

A.J. Lawson: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Alijah Martin: Out (G League – Two-Way)

Collin Murray-Boyles: Doubtful (left thumb sprain)

Why The Nuggets Have The Advantage

The clearest edge is offensive ceiling. The Nuggets are scoring 120.7 points per game, compared with 114.0 for the Raptors, and they are doing it on 49.0% shooting from the field. The Raptors have been a solid offensive team, but the Nuggets’ half-court machine is just more dangerous because it can generate elite looks without needing pace or chaos. That matters in a matchup where both teams move the ball well, but only one has Jokic directing everything.

The Nuggets also have the better primary shot creation. Murray is having one of the best scoring seasons of his career, and Jokic is still the best offensive hub in basketball. The Raptors can throw length and activity at them, but if the game slows down in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets still have the most reliable two-man game on the floor. Against a Raptors defense that allows 111.8 points per game, that late-game creation edge is real.

There is also a basic home-court argument here. The Nuggets are 19-13 at home, and this is a spot where they should come in angry after coughing up 19 turnovers in Memphis. This team usually responds well when the offense gets embarrassed, and the last thing a road team wants is a locked-in Jokic game in Ball Arena after a bad loss. The Raptors have been good away from home, but this is still one of the tougher floors to survive when the home side is motivated.

And even though the Raptors are hotter, the Nuggets’ overall offensive structure is still more trustworthy over 48 minutes. The Raptors have won three straight and looked great doing it, but the Nuggets still have the better points-per-game mark, the better field-goal percentage, and roughly equal assist volume. If this game comes down to who can create cleaner offense possession after possession, the Nuggets have the stronger base.

Why The Raptors Have The Advantage

The Raptors’ strongest case starts with form and balance. They have won three straight, just handled the Bulls with balanced scoring, and continue to get contributions from multiple places instead of leaning too hard on one star. That matters against the Nuggets because teams that survive Jokic usually do it by staying organized, moving the ball, and making the Nuggets defend more than one option. Toronto has been doing exactly that lately.

The Raptors also have a real defensive edge on the season. The Raptors are allowing 111.8 points per game, while the Nuggets are allowing 116.5. That gap matters because even if the Nuggets are clearly the better offense, they have done a better job preventing games from turning into shootouts. If the Raptors can keep the Nuggets’ supporting cast from finding easy rhythm and make this more about contested execution, they have a real shot.

The Raptors can also pressure the game in ways the Nuggets do not always love. They average 28.8 assists per game to the Nuggets’ 28.4, and they are coming off a game in which they forced 19 Bulls turnovers and controlled the flow from the opening quarter. The Nuggets just had a game where turnovers sank them in Memphis. If the Raptors can recreate even part of that pressure and force the Nuggets into another messy night, this gets a lot more interesting.

There is also enough size and versatility on their side to make the Nuggets work. Barnes can guard up and down the lineup, Ingram gives them a half-court scorer who can still create if the offense stalls, and Jakob Poeltl gives them a steady interior presence. This is not the more talented team overall, but it is one of the few teams outside the top tier that can put enough size, length, and playmaking on the floor at once to make the Nuggets uncomfortable for stretches.

X-Factors

Immanuel Quickley is a huge swing piece for the Raptors because this game needs one more organizer next to Barnes and Ingram. He is averaging 17.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.3 assists, and the assist number is the one that matters most here. The Raptors do not need him to score 30. They need him to keep the offense from getting sticky, punish soft coverage with pull-up shooting, and make sure the Nuggets have to defend more than just the obvious first action.

Jakob Poeltl matters because nobody “solves” Jokic, but somebody still has to keep the game from becoming a layup line and a rebounding clinic. Poeltl is averaging 10.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 69.7% from the field. The Raptors need his size, his screening, and his willingness to absorb contact around the rim. If he can hold his area on the glass and finish enough easy ones, the Raptors can stay structurally sound.

Christian Braun is the Nuggets’ role player most likely to swing the game quietly. He is averaging 11.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, and his recent scoring bump has mattered a lot, with 22 against the 76ers and 26 against the Grizzlies. That is exactly the kind of pressure point the Raptors have to watch. When the defense loads up toward Jokic and Murray, Braun is often the guy cutting into the gap or turning a broken possession into two easy points.

Cameron Johnson is the other Nuggets x-factor because he gives them one more clean shooter who can punish overhelp. He is averaging 11.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 43.1% from three, and he has scored 18 and 20 in the last two games. Against a Raptors defense that will naturally want to crowd the paint and shrink the floor around Jokic’s passing windows, Johnson is the kind of wing who can make that strategy look very expensive very quickly.

Prediction

This should be one of the better games on the slate. The Raptors are in better rhythm, they defend with more consistency, and they have enough size and shared playmaking to bother the Nuggets for stretches. But the best bet is still the Nuggets. The offensive ceiling is just higher, Jokic is the best player in the matchup by a mile, and this feels like the right bounce-back spot after the sloppy loss to the Grizzlies. The Raptors should make it competitive, but once the game slows down late, the Nuggets’ half-court creation is the difference.

Prediction: Nuggets 121, Raptors 114