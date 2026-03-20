Bam Adebayo On Luka Doncic’s 60-Point Night: “I Know What It’s Like… It’s Not Easy To Get To 80”

Luka Doncic‘s 60-point masterclass against the Miami Heat was the primary talking point on Thursday night. While many praised Doncic for his offensive display, Heat center Bam Adebayo had an interesting reaction to the performance.

Following the Heat’s 134-126 loss to the Lakers, Bam Adebayo addressed Luka Doncic’s season-high scoring night. Having posted a record-breaking 83-point night just over a week ago, Adebayo shared:

“He hit some tough shots out there. Like, it is what it is. I know what it’s like to be in that mode. As people can see, it’s not easy to get 80. But you know, he made some tough shots.”

Bam Adebayo appears to be praising Doncic, but by drawing attention to his 83-point game, his compliment comes across as mildly disingenuous.

Against the Heat, on the tail end of a back-to-back, Doncic posted 60 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and five steals while shooting 18-30 from the field.

Given that the Heat have been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA this season, boasting a defensive rating of 111.8 (5th in the NBA), Doncic’s outing deserves every ounce of praise.

It goes without saying that both players were sensational in their respective outings. However, given the circumstances of Adebayo’s record-breaking outing, some suggested that the performance needs an asterisk.

For the most part, given the several variables involved, it would be unwise to compare the two outings. With both superstars playing at the peak of their abilities, both Doncic and Adebayo deserve to be praised for their respective accomplishments.

Fans Show Up To Support Bam Adebayo During Warm-Ups

During Bam Adebayo’s warm-up ahead of Thursday night’s matchup, a group of fans was spotted at the arena wearing a specific set of jerseys to show support for Adebayo for his 83-point night.

Upon further inspection, it was found that the three fans were wearing Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, and Bam Adebayo jerseys, honoring the top 3 leaders in points scored in an NBA game.

Aligning with Adebayo’s iconic tweet, “Wilt. Me. Kobe,” the three fans lined up for a picture, making for a hilarious moment ahead of the game.

As impressive as Adebayo’s feat was, that game has been dissected many times. While some have critiqued his record-breaking 43 free-throw attempts, others have found ways to scrutinize the big man for disrespecting Lakers legend Kobe Bryant by surpassing him on the list.

Many have dismissed the performance as “unethical,” but considering how rare it is to witness such a display, this criticism may be considered largely misplaced. Unfortunately, Adebayo hasn’t done his reputation any favors either.

Since his scoring outburst against the Wizards, the superstar has regressed to familiar form, averaging 23.0 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. With the Heat also posting a 0-3 record since their win against the Wizards, the narrative doesn’t favor the superstar.