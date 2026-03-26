Kendrick Perkins Sears Kevin Durant, Rockets For Folding Like Sheets In The Clutch: “Got Those Megan Thee Stallion Knees”

The Rockets wrote their names on the wrong side of history books last night as they conceded the biggest OT comeback in the play-by-play era of basketball during their 108-110 loss to the Timberwolves.

While their head coach, Ime Udoka, blamed numerous factors for the loss, Kevin Durant eventually said that the loss boiled down to his mistakes and his failure to make the most important free throws of the game.

Kendrick Perkins, Durant’s former teammate, called out the 37-year-old veteran and his team during his latest appearance on the Road Trippin Show.

“I got a new name for the Rockets. Laundry mat. Because you can wash, and you know one thing that they are going to do? They’re going to fold. They are going to fold like clean sheets in the clutch. Did you see that s–t last night?” said Perkins in criticism of the Rockets.

“And that was a prime example. Look, the body language is horrible. It is. I swear I thought I was watching an AAU basketball team that doesn’t practice. My turn. My turn. My turn.”

“I will give credit, though. Sengun was okay. He did perform better, but Julius Randle in the clutch, which Minnesota needed, busted his a–.”

“And KD, this is the second time over the last two or three weeks that he went to the free-throw line and got those Megan Thee Stallion knees. He got the shaker, and he blew it, he blew the f—–g free throws,” Perkins further added on his former teammate.

“I don’t give a s–t Ime Udoka, you can keep showing my clips in the locker. Hold up. You can keep showing my clips in the locker room to motivate your team.”

“But guess what? Showing my clips in the locker room to motivate, if you need to show my clips on what I said on television, to motivate your team, then your team might just not be it.”

“Okay, really quickly. You said nothing wrong, but uh, we can’t say the Megan knees. We can’t talk about shaking like you know that’s our homies’ girl,” Richard Jefferson chimed in to address Perkins’ comment on Klay Thompson’s girlfriend.

“I’m not talking about it in a bad way,” Perkins clarified.

“I know you’re not, I’m just making sure,” Jefferson said.

“I said it in a good way because she can dance, and her knees don’t give out,” Perkins concluded before saying that the Rockets will eventually be a first-round exit in his prediction.

These comments come just days after Kevin Durant indirectly responded to Perkins’ constant criticism of the Rockets’ body language issues throughout the season.

This was not the first time this month that Durant missed crucial free throws. Even against the Warriors, Durant missed both clutch free throws in the final seconds of a three-point game that the Rockets eventually ended up losing.

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The Rockets have had several glaring issues in the clutch on multiple occasions this season. They have a 1-7 record in overtime games.

Yet they managed to lose against an opponent who did not have four of their five starters in the final three minutes of the game, and their star player, Anthony Edwards, was not even healthy enough to play.

Therefore, as much as I would hate to admit this, the Rockets really need to take a close look in the mirror to iron out the issues, or Perkins’ prediction might just come true.