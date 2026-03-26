Lakers Injury Report vs. Nets: Key Updates On Luka Doncic, Rui Hachimura, And Marcus Smart

The Los Angeles Lakers must finish the season strong if they want to maintain their current position at third in the Western Conference (47-26). Unfortunately, they are facing several injuries that could limit their availability for the rest of the week.

Ahead of Friday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, they released their updated injury report, which includes a mention of leading star Luka Doncic. Notably, Deandre Ayton is also not mentioned, meaning he’s expected to play after missing the last game due to his back.

Per the Lakers, Doncic (left hamstring soreness) and Rui Hachimura (right calf management) are questionable for the contest, while Marcus Smart (right ankle contusion) and Adou Thiero (left knee soreness) have been ruled out.

For Doncic, it’s likely more about load management than actual injury recovery. He looked healthy enough against the Pacers yesterday, dropping 43 points, six rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 50.0% shooting (36.4% from three) in a 137-130 win. Still, they want to manage his workload in preparation for the upcoming playoffs. Against a lowly Pacers team is arguably the best time for Luka to get an extra night off and get some rest in what has been a spectacular season (33.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.4% shooting and 36.4% shooting from three.

Similarly, Rui Hachimura’s injury is not considered serious, but he’s already missed the past two Lakers games due to lingering calf pain. While there’s no structural damage in the area, calf injuries are known to lead to other setbacks, and the Lakers will continue exercising caution in his recovery.

Marcus Smart has also missed some time recently (hasn’t played since March 21st), and it seems we won’t even see him again until next week (at the earliest). With averages of 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 39.9% shooting and 33.6% shotoing from three, he doesn’t play a massive role for the Lakers, but his absence will leave them vulnerable in the backcourt, especially on defense.

Adou Thiero’s injury will hardly make a difference, but the Lakers could struggle if anyone else misses time. Specifically, it’s Luka Doncic’s health that will be the most important. With injuries being a constant obstacle from opening night, guys have been in and out of the lineup, and Doncic’s play has been the only source of stability. If he’s out tomorrow, it will only put more pressure on guys like Austin Reaves and LeBron James to carry the load.

Ultimately, only time will tell how this season ends for the Lake Show, but every game matters from here. With only a few weeks left to play, a few wins or losses could be enough to tip the scales one way or the other. More than anything, health will be a major factor in how they finish, and the road ahead is anything but easy.

After two low-key games against the Nets and Wizards, the Lakers will face off against teams like the Thunder and Cavs, putting their chemistry to the ultimate test. No matter what happens in those games, the important thing is to win the easy ones, and that’s why a win tomorrow is so vital for their success this season.