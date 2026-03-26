Julius Randle Fires A Shot At Scott Foster After Timberwolves Pull Off Biggest OT Comeback

The Minnesota Timberwolves have pulled off one of the most unlikely comebacks in NBA history after defeating the Houston Rockets 110-108 in overtime. Naz Reid was ejected from the game in overtime as the Rockets took a 13-point lead.

This happened during a timeout when the Timberwolves challenged an offensive foul on Naz Reid. Apparently, the Timberwolves player said something to Scott Foster and seemingly called his decision “b——t” to stand with his original call.

Foster, the infamous NBA official, tossed Reid from the game after giving him his second technical foul. This decision did not please anyone on Minnesota’s side.

SCOTT FOSTER IN HIS BAG He just ejected Naz Reid in a PIVOTAL GAME for no reason 😭 pic.twitter.com/gbFDibYEEU — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) March 26, 2026

This was the biggest comeback recorded in overtime in the play-by-play era (post 1997-98) of the NBA. After the Timberwolves managed to pull off a historic comeback in overtime, Julius Randle was reportedly yelling in the corridor as the team celebrated while going to their locker room.

Julius Randle pointed at Scott Foster and had some words after the wolves win pic.twitter.com/g2oDDPYUqw — Tedd Buddwell 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) March 26, 2026

He called out Scott Foster for his controversial decision that may have swung the momentum completely against the Timberwolves, but it did not end up that way.

“That s–t didn’t work, Scott Foster,” Randle yelled as he headed to the locker room.

Randle was the leader on the floor tonight for the Timberwolves in Anthony Edwards’ absence, and he hit the game-winning shot with 8.8 seconds left on the clock.

He finished the game with 24 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals. He shot 11-27 from the floor (40.7 FG%) and saved his best for the most important stretch of the game.

The Timberwolves are now 10-5 without Anthony Edwards and pulled off an incredible win tonight with Naz Reid ejected, Rudy Gobert fouling out, and Jaden McDaniels injured in the final minutes of the game.

They have secured the tie-breaker over the Rockets with tonight’s win and are currently 1.5 games ahead of them, fifth in the West. Edwards is currently day-to-day and could be back as early as their next game, which is against the Pistons on Saturday.

No one thought the Wolves would be just 0.5 games behind the Nuggets in the fourth seed. But tonight’s victory has taken them one step closer to that elusive home-court advantage in a race that is getting nervously close.