Julius Randle Fires A Shot At Scott Foster After Timberwolves Pull Off Biggest OT Comeback

Julius Randle calls out Scott Foster after Timberwolves pull off an extraordinary comeback over the Rockets.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
3 Min Read
Mar 5, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles the bal against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images
Mar 5, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) dribbles the bal against the Toronto Raptors in the first half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves have pulled off one of the most unlikely comebacks in NBA history after defeating the Houston Rockets 110-108 in overtime. Naz Reid was ejected from the game in overtime as the Rockets took a 13-point lead.

This happened during a timeout when the Timberwolves challenged an offensive foul on Naz Reid. Apparently, the Timberwolves player said something to Scott Foster and seemingly called his decision “b——t” to stand with his original call.

Foster, the infamous NBA official, tossed Reid from the game after giving him his second technical foul. This decision did not please anyone on Minnesota’s side.

 

This was the biggest comeback recorded in overtime in the play-by-play era (post 1997-98) of the NBA. After the Timberwolves managed to pull off a historic comeback in overtime, Julius Randle was reportedly yelling in the corridor as the team celebrated while going to their locker room.

 

He called out Scott Foster for his controversial decision that may have swung the momentum completely against the Timberwolves, but it did not end up that way.

“That s–t didn’t work, Scott Foster,” Randle yelled as he headed to the locker room.

Randle was the leader on the floor tonight for the Timberwolves in Anthony Edwards’ absence, and he hit the game-winning shot with 8.8 seconds left on the clock.

He finished the game with 24 points, six rebounds, six assists, and two steals. He shot 11-27 from the floor (40.7 FG%) and saved his best for the most important stretch of the game.

The Timberwolves are now 10-5 without Anthony Edwards and pulled off an incredible win tonight with Naz Reid ejected, Rudy Gobert fouling out, and Jaden McDaniels injured in the final minutes of the game.

They have secured the tie-breaker over the Rockets with tonight’s win and are currently 1.5 games ahead of them, fifth in the West. Edwards is currently day-to-day and could be back as early as their next game, which is against the Pistons on Saturday.

No one thought the Wolves would be just 0.5 games behind the Nuggets in the fourth seed. But tonight’s victory has taken them one step closer to that elusive home-court advantage in a race that is getting nervously close.

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ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
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