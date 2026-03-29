Delonte West Shares He’s 100 Days Sober Now In A Heartwarming Social Media Post

It is a well-known fact that many professional athletes find themselves falling on hard times following retirement. Still, none may have faced as much adversity as former NBA player Delonte West.

From being a talented athlete to battling bipolar disorder while facing homelessness and substance abuse issues after leaving the league, Delonte West has seen it all. In a more positive turn of events, however, West revealed how he was battling these problems in a recent social media post, sharing that he was officially 100 days sober.

“Yeah, I’m out here with my man Ted. Get your shine on. We out here in Florida. Uber just pulled up. Cadillac. We out here with Wellness Fitness & Performance… Today, I’m 100 days sober. You see they got me right and tight. You hear me? Yeah.”

Delonte West reveals he’s now 100 days sober and living in Florida. 🙏

pic.twitter.com/8ev7ekOp0G — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 29, 2026

Delonte West has infamously found himself in trouble since his NBA career came to an end in 2012. In November last year, West was found heavily intoxicated and unconscious in Fairfax, Virginia, leading to the former NBA player being taken into police custody, according to TMZ. He was released shortly after.

While disheartening, things appeared to have taken a turn for the better following this event. In an update early in January this year, it was revealed that West had been sober for 30 days, a positive sign of his commitment to improving. Unfortunately, this didn’t sustain as long as one would hope.

Only a week later, Delonte West was arrested on charges of robbery and assault in Virginia after the victim identified him on the scene. It was revealed that West only managed to steal $23, which is shocking as the bond for his release was posted at $1,000.

West’s attorney, Brandon R. Sloane, addressed the matter and stated that the true details of the case would come to light in due time. At the time, he also added that he was proud of West for seeking out the help he needed.

In light of Sloane’s statement and the ongoing court case, West seems to have turned over a new leaf. Having been sober for 100 days, the former NBA player appears to be getting his life back on track.

Delonte West spent eight seasons in the NBA. After being drafted by the Boston Celtics with the 24th overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, West spent three years with the Celtics before moving to the Seattle SuperSonics. He was eventually traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers before the 2008 trade deadline and would go on to spend two more years with the team before returning to Boston for the 2010-11 season.

He was with the Dallas Mavericks for the 2011-12 season, which would also mark his final season in the NBA. Following this campaign, West spent some time in the D-League and played overseas before eventually retiring.

He averaged 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 37.2% from three-point range for his career.