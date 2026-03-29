Charles Barkley Curses At Fan Who Asks For Multiple Autographs Outside A New York Hotel

While active players often enjoy the fame that comes with the sport, retired athletes are on the other end of that spectrum. While most of them want to be left alone, some of them who do interact with fans want to keep their interactions limited. Among them is Charles Barkley.

The 63-year-old NBA legend has gone viral on social media after a recent interaction with a fan while getting into his car. A fan recorded a video while waiting for Charles Barkley outside the Luxury Collection Hotel Manhattan Midtown in New York.

Barkley can be seen entering his car while a fan approaches the window and asks him to autograph a No. 34 jersey from his days on the 76ers. The NBA legend agreed to sign just one autograph, but when the fan insisted on another one, Barkley had an unfiltered response.

“Hey, come on, man! I told y’all, you can’t be waiting out here,” Barkley can be heard saying as soon as he rolls down his window.

“Alright, I’m doing one, that’s it,” the Suns legend further added when the fan kindly asked for an autograph. But when a fan behind the camera asked for another one, Barkley became adamant in his stance.

“I said one, m—–f—–r, you understand English,” said Barkley as he signed the No. 34 jersey. “I’m doing one, that’s it, I’m done,” Barkley says as he rolls up his window at the end of the video.

Charles Barkley to a fan asking for an autograph after Barkley said he was only signing one autograph “I SAID ONE, MOTHERF***ER. YOU UNDERSTAND ENGLISH.” (Via kingofbundy/IG, h/t @CourtsideBuzzX)pic.twitter.com/zJEEQiVOrt — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) March 29, 2026

Clearly, this interaction was not coincidental, as the fan knew where Barkley would be and had a jersey with him to sign at the same moment he saw him. NBA fans were divided on social media about the nature of this exchange.

“Lol, that’s cause those aren’t fans. They are leeches that sell autographed merch, and Barkley knows this. What kind of real fan asks for an autograph these days? They’d rather have selfies.”

“I get this is ‘rude,’ but why tf do you want Charles Barkley’s autograph in 2026?”

“I don’t blame Chuck at all. Nowadays, most of these guys are professional autograph seekers who camp out everywhere they go to get an autograph to sell. Had Chuck not signed, and they found out he was going to a restaurant a mile away, they probably would have gone there and camped out.”

“He didn’t have to do ANY, and he agreed to ONE, and the guy shoves a card in his face. Good for Chuck, these autograph seekers are sh– bags.”

“Damn, Chuck, you could sign a few.”

“How can anyone be mad at Charles here? He said he’s doing one, and he did one. Just be thankful and respectful. You keep asking him to do more, but he can respond however he feels. He’s not obligated to do sh–.”

Various such reactions flooded the internet. Some blamed Barkley for not being kind enough to sign a second autograph, while others questioned whether the fan was a genuine supporter in the first place or just someone looking to sell Barkley’s autographed merchandise online.

In my opinion, Barkley was not at fault in this interaction. While dropping curse words at fans is not cool, fans should also respect the boundaries that current and former professional athletes set for them.

I would not be surprised if the same jersey that he signed in the video ends up being sold on the internet.

Getting autographs represented a once-in-a-lifetime type interaction with your heroes on the court, but it has now become a commercial exchange, preying on another fan’s desire to own something that has been signed by a famous athlete.

What do you think about this video? Let us know in the comments section.