Delonte West Was Arrested For Stealing $23; Posts $1,000 Bond For Release

Former NBA player Delonte West finds himself in trouble again after reports indicate that he was arrested for stealing $23.

Siddhant Gupta
3 Min Read
Jan 29, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Delonte West (13) brings the ball up the court against the San Antonio Spurs during the game at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks defeated the Spurs 101-100. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Former NBA player Delonte West famously fell upon hard times after his NBA career ended in 2012. Although things were looking up after recent updates about his sobriety, the former Dallas Mavericks guard finds himself being mentioned in headlines again for all the wrong reasons.

A recent TMZ report indicated that Delonte West was arrested last month in Virginia on counts of robbery and assault. The former NBA player was eventually arrested after the victim identified him at the scene.

With reports suggesting that West only stole a total of $23, the situation seems even more concerning. Delonte West was eventually released after posting a $1,000 bond, but is scheduled to return to court in March this year.

West’s attorney issued a rather positive statement regarding his client’s current condition. While claiming to be proud of West, the attorney added:

“He [West] has used this process to seek out help and been released on bond to a treatment facility. We all look forward to his continued progress, and Delonte is particularly appreciative of the numerous thoughts and well-wishes over the last several weeks.”

This wouldn’t mark the first time that West has been arrested. In November 2025, the former Mavs guard was reportedly taken into police custody after being found heavily intoxicated. Before that, in June 2024, West was arrested after being chased by the police and resisting arrest.

Delonte West’s NBA career spanned eight years from 2004 to 2012. After beginning his career with the Boston Celtics, West played for teams like the Seattle Supersonics, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Dallas Mavericks.

West asserted himself as a talented player during his brief stint with the Celtics, posting averages of 9.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. During the 2008-09 season with the Cavs, he was arguably at his best, as he averaged 11.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game as a starter.

Over the course of his career, West played alongside several notable players, including Dirk Nowitzki and LeBron James. In many ways, he was poised to become a consummate role player and a solid rotation piece.

West’s career came to an unfortunate end after mental health struggles got the better of him. After being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008, the guard’s condition worsened, leading to substance abuse among other issues.

Delonte West’s life after his NBA career has been a series of ongoing challenges. Given that he was a promising talent during his playing days, seeing him in his current condition is quite unfortunate.

