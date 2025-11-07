Former Mavericks Player Reportedly Found Unconscious And Heavily Intoxicated; Taken Into Police Custody

Delonte West has reportedly been taken into police custody for his own safety after the former Mavericks player was found unconscious and intoxicated in public.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Apr 20, 2012; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Delonte West (13) argues a call with the referee during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks defeated the Warriors 104-94. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Former Celtics combo guard Delonte West has had a rough life after retirement. After a series of arrests for different indiscretions, he’s again found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Reports from TMZ suggest that West was taken into custody on November 3rd after being found unconscious and was subsequently arrested for his own safety. Fairfax County Police Department in Fairfax, Virginia, arrived at the scene with EMS as they’d received information that a man was found there, and he was not breathing.

Upon arrival, the medical team ascertained that West was fortunately still alive. But when asked if they should take him to the hospital, he refused. That’s when he was arrested for his own safety. Later, the 42-year-old was released by the police department on bond.

It is disheartening to see a talented young individual struggle to grow up into a well-adjusted person due to their struggles with mental health, once-found fame and fortune, and inability to sustain a life of relative normalcy.

West played his last NBA season with the Dallas Mavericks, and minority stake owner Mark Cuban tried to help him by checking him into a rehab, where he was finally on a road to recovery and even seen riding a horse.

But then, unfortunately, he relapsed and, eventually, after years of trying, even Cuban gave up on him three years ago.

“He’s gonna want to help himself first. I’ve tried, you know, I know it’s tough on him, but I wish him nothing but the best… Addiction is awful, mental illness is awful. He’s at the point in his life where he’s got to want to be helped,” Cuban said back then.  

This is unfortunately not the first time West has been in police custody. In June 2024, he was arrested by the FCPD on misdemeanor charges of violating the conditions of his release and resisting arrest.

After that, he was arrested in November 2024, following trespassing accusations from a person who showed up with video evidence at the Fairfax County Police Station.

West has been publicly battling bipolar disorder and substance abuse. He had a promising career, especially playing for the Celtics towards the latter end of his career. He left the time just a year before their historic championship run.

The weight of not finding your place in the world after being in the spotlight, added with addiction issues and financial troubles, paved the way for a downward spiral for a talented individual.

West was selected 24th overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2004 NBA Draft. He played 432 regular-season games, accumulating 4,198 points, 1,265 rebounds, and 1,540 assists. He played in Cleveland as well, alongside LeBron James, where he was a key starter when a young James led the Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference Finals, only to lose out to the Orlando Magic.

It is common for former NBA players to find it difficult to fit in, but West’s struggles have only gotten worse over the years, and we hope he finds the right help and path to recovery and peace.

