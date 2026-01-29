Nuggets HC Expresses Concerns With Aaron Gordon’s Latest Injury

As the Denver Nuggets head into Thursday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, they will continue to see several key players out of the rotation, with Aaron Gordon being the latest addition to the list.

During his pre-game press conference, Nuggets head coach David Adelman expressed his concerns with Gordon’s hamstring injury, primarily highlighting the forward’s frustrations.

“It just sucks for AG [Aaron Gordon], first of all, just as a person coming back, going through the rehab process,” Adelman stated. “Really held us down when he came back, allowed us to play how we always play.”

“It hurts the team, but I’m more concerned about him,” he continued. “Just him having to restart this whole process and find the motivation to get back. We know he’ll be back before the end of the season, and he’ll get back to being who he is. So, just an unfortunate thing in a season of unfortunate things.”

Adelman stated that the real challenge for Aaron Gordon would be to find the drive to recover and get back on the floor. Still, he noted how the forward was extremely frustrated due to his inability to help his teammates during this period.

Gordon sustained the injury during the Nuggets’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks last week. With reports suggesting that he will be re-evaluated in 4-6 weeks, Denver’s ongoing health issues persist.

 

Can The Nuggets Stay Afloat Without Aaron Gordon?

Despite fielding shorthanded rosters for the majority of the campaign, the Denver Nuggets have appeared to be an extremely competitive unit. With a 31-15 record, Denver holds its position among the top teams in the West.

Still, losing Aaron Gordon at this critical juncture is a major blow to the roster.

Gordon is arguably the most important player in the Nuggets’ rotation after Nikola Jokic. Although he isn’t a “superstar”, the forward’s presence on the defensive end and his role as the heart and soul of the team can never be understated.

Aaron Gordon’s availability has been largely inconsistent due to recurring injuries this season. In 23 appearances, the forward is averaging 17.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 0.7 steals per game while shooting 50.9% from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc.

It goes without saying that Gordon is a key player for the Nuggets, and losing him will have a tangible impact on the team’s performance moving forward. However, there is some good news for the Nuggets that could help ensure they’ll stay afloat.

Along with Cam Johnson, who is due to return from injury, the Nuggets are likely to see Nikola Jokic back in action soon. With the Nuggets’ big man being re-evaluated next week, Denver may be in a better position than expected.

