NBA Fans Go Wild As Devin Booker Seems To Flirt With Kendall Jenner In New Super Bowl Ad Campaign

Devin Booker, the Suns’ star guard, has currently been sidelined due to an ankle injury. But that hasn’t stopped him from sending NBA fans into a frenzy on social media with his recent comments on Kendall Jenner’s post.

The two celebrities who have formerly dated were seemingly flirting with each other in the context of making picks for the upcoming Super Bowl LX, and his ankle injury.

Jenner recently appeared on ‘The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.’ Michael Rubin and the Fanatics Sportsbook posted a clip from that appearance on Instagram, in which she announced her pick for the upcoming Super Bowl: the Patriots.

Booker took to the comments section of that post on social media and commented on Jenner with what seems like a subtle, snarky remark at her personal and dating life.

“I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do @kendalljenner 🤗,” wrote Booker on Instagram. Jenner responded by rolling her eyes at his comment and asking him how his ankle is now. Booker’s response set social media on fire.

“Come rub it,” wrote the Suns guard. In an era where innuendos even make NBA players say “pause” during press conferences, the internet went berserk over Booker asking his ex-girlfriend to massage his ankle.

NBA fans went on social media and flooded it with reactions around how Booker is now seemingly flirting with his supermodel ex-girlfriend.

“Come rub it, bro is a shooter fr.”

“A+ marketing strategy.”

“Well played, D Book.”

“This is wild.”

“This is top-tier flirting.”

Various such reactions from fans flooded social media in the hours following this exchange on social media.

“Come rub it is INSANE,” wrote the social media handle for Fanatics Sportsbook, which is now seemingly running an advertisement campaign of “betting on the right guy,” around Jenner’s personal life ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl.

Even recently, Jenner posted a video where she made comments about her personal life and dating basketball players in the context of making sports bets.

“Haven’t you heard? The internet says I’m cursed. Every basketball player who dates me kind of hits a rough patch. While the world’s been talking about it, I’ve been betting on it,” said Jenner in the video.

“How else do you think I can afford all this? Modelling?” said Jenner while walking around her house.

“This pool? Basketball boyfriend one missed the Playoffs, I guess nobody was getting a ring in this house,” Jenner further added while swimming in her pool.

“Do you like this bad boy? Boyfriend two flopped right out of the league, not that I drive anyway,” she said as the camera cut to her sitting in a car.

“This cute jet? Thanks, boyfriend three,” said Jenner near the end of the video before explaining what the advertisement was all about.

As much as it is likely that this whole thing is scripted purely for promotion and light-hearted fun, the NBA fans seemed very open to the prospect of seeing Devin Booker back in a relationship with Jenner.

Even Booker was probably purely poking fun at Jenner and seemingly keeps a friendly dynamic with his former partner despite parting ways. But this has definitely sparked rumors of a potential reconciliation between the duo.

Even today, Booker faces backlash over his relationship with Jenner. Walt Frazier, the Knicks legend, recently took a jab at Booker, saying his real shot at fame was the Kardashian name.

They dated for approximately two and a half years span from June 2020 to somewhere near October or November 2022, when the rumors of their break-up began to surface.