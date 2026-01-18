Walt Frazier Takes A Jab At Devin Booker Over Kendall Jenner On Knicks Broadcast

Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier has never been shy about adding his own flavor to a broadcast, but his latest comment about Devin Booker caught plenty of viewers off guard. During the New York Knicks’ home game against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden, the Hall of Famer turned commentator took a playful but pointed jab that quickly went viral.

Mike Breen: “I think he’s one of the elite players in the game.”

Walt Frazier: “He’s definitely one of the elite shooters and scorers. But his real fame, though, is the Kardashian fame.”

Mike Breen: “Why do you send me down this path? I don’t think he’s moved on from that.”

As Booker stepped to the free throw line in the second quarter, Walt Frazier praised his on-court talent, calling him one of the league’s elite shooters and scorers. Then came the curveball. Frazier added that Booker’s “real fame” was ‘Kardashian fame,’ a clear reference to Booker’s past relationship with Kendall Jenner. His broadcast partner Mike Breen laughed but immediately tried to steer the conversation away, jokingly asking why Frazier always takes things down that path.

From a basketball standpoint, the jab felt unnecessary. Booker has spent nearly a decade building his reputation strictly on production and professionalism. He has been the face of the Suns through losing seasons, a Finals run in 2021, and the franchise’s recent star-heavy era. He is a four-time All-Star, an Olympic gold medalist, and one of the league’s most consistent high-volume scorers. Reducing that resume to who he once dated naturally rubbed some fans the wrong way.

Booker, for his part, did not appear affected. He finished the night with a game-high 27 points and helped Phoenix secure a 106-99 win at MSG. On the floor, he remained locked in, attacking mismatches, hitting tough jumpers, and closing the game with calm efficiency. If the remark was meant to distract him, it did not work.

The moment also highlighted a broader issue modern stars face. In today’s NBA, fame extends far beyond the court. Social media, celebrity relationships, and public appearances often become part of a player’s narrative, whether they want it or not. For someone like Booker, who is famously private and low-key, those associations tend to resurface at odd times, usually disconnected from basketball performance.

For Suns fans, the hope is simple. Let Booker’s legacy be defined by buckets, wins, and postseason moments, not old headlines. For Knicks viewers, it was just another reminder that a Walt Frazier broadcast can go anywhere, anytime.

In the end, it was a brief moment, a throwaway line in a long season. Booker responded the only way that really matters, by letting his game do the talking.