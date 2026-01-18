Walt Frazier Takes A Jab At Devin Booker Over Kendall Jenner On Knicks Broadcast

Walt Frazier’s Devin Booker comment sparks laughs and instant backlash.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) sets the play while defended by New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the second half at Madison Square Garden.
Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Walt ‘Clyde’ Frazier has never been shy about adding his own flavor to a broadcast, but his latest comment about Devin Booker caught plenty of viewers off guard. During the New York Knicks’ home game against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden, the Hall of Famer turned commentator took a playful but pointed jab that quickly went viral.

Mike Breen: “I think he’s one of the elite players in the game.”

Walt Frazier: “He’s definitely one of the elite shooters and scorers. But his real fame, though, is the Kardashian fame.”

Mike Breen: “Why do you send me down this path? I don’t think he’s moved on from that.”

As Booker stepped to the free throw line in the second quarter, Walt Frazier praised his on-court talent, calling him one of the league’s elite shooters and scorers. Then came the curveball. Frazier added that Booker’s “real fame” was ‘Kardashian fame,’ a clear reference to Booker’s past relationship with Kendall Jenner. His broadcast partner Mike Breen laughed but immediately tried to steer the conversation away, jokingly asking why Frazier always takes things down that path.

From a basketball standpoint, the jab felt unnecessary. Booker has spent nearly a decade building his reputation strictly on production and professionalism. He has been the face of the Suns through losing seasons, a Finals run in 2021, and the franchise’s recent star-heavy era. He is a four-time All-Star, an Olympic gold medalist, and one of the league’s most consistent high-volume scorers. Reducing that resume to who he once dated naturally rubbed some fans the wrong way.

Booker, for his part, did not appear affected. He finished the night with a game-high 27 points and helped Phoenix secure a 106-99 win at MSG. On the floor, he remained locked in, attacking mismatches, hitting tough jumpers, and closing the game with calm efficiency. If the remark was meant to distract him, it did not work.

The moment also highlighted a broader issue modern stars face. In today’s NBA, fame extends far beyond the court. Social media, celebrity relationships, and public appearances often become part of a player’s narrative, whether they want it or not. For someone like Booker, who is famously private and low-key, those associations tend to resurface at odd times, usually disconnected from basketball performance.

For Suns fans, the hope is simple. Let Booker’s legacy be defined by buckets, wins, and postseason moments, not old headlines. For Knicks viewers, it was just another reminder that a Walt Frazier broadcast can go anywhere, anytime.

In the end, it was a brief moment, a throwaway line in a long season. Booker responded the only way that really matters, by letting his game do the talking.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images 10 Realistic Targets For The Warriors Including 1 Superstar And 4 Key Role Players
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like