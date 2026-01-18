10 Realistic Targets For The Warriors Including 1 Superstar And 4 Key Role Players

The Warriors are 24-19 and sitting in the 8 seed out West, which is basically the definition of “good, but not safe.” They’ve played better ball lately too, winning 11 of their last 15, and they just smoked the Hornets 136-116 with eight guys in double figures.

This is where the front office has to pick a lane. The Warriors can’t waste a season where they’re clearly still capable of ripping off runs, but they also can’t ignore the fact that the roster has some weird pressure points, especially on the wing. And that brings us straight to the elephant in the room: Jonathan Kuminga.

Kuminga reportedly demanded a trade on the first day he became eligible to be moved, and that changes the whole deadline vibe. Either the Warriors smooth it over and keep him locked in, or they flip him into a piece that fits the win-now timeline better.

With the trade deadline set for Feb. 5, this is the window where the Warriors can realistically chase one bigger swing, plus stack smart role-player upgrades that actually translate in the playoffs.

That’s the whole idea behind this list: ten realistic targets, not fantasy. One headline swing if the opportunity shows up, and other role-player additions that could make the Warriors feel way less fragile the second the postseason starts.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Let’s start with the one that makes every other idea look small. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists while shooting 64.7% from the field this season. He’s still the most violent rim pressure in the league, the kind that bends defenses into origami.

The salary is the part that turns this from “fun” into “okay, that’s a real CBA math problem.” Giannis is making $54.1 million in 2025-26. And the Bucks are 17-24, sitting 11th in the East, which is exactly the kind of record that makes the league start whispering.

Is he actually available? That’s the whole thing. Brian Windhorst’s reporting has basically turned the market into a waiting room, with teams hesitant to finalize moves because they’re not sure if Giannis will hit the table. If the Bucks decide to do something drastic, the Warriors are one of the few teams with a premium young asset, real matching salary, and the kind of draft-pick chest that can make a serious offer.

Basketball fit is stupidly clean. Giannis as the downhill monster next to Curry’s gravity is a nightmare for defenses. You trap Curry, Giannis plays 4-on-3 and turns it into a dunk parade. You stay home, Curry walks into threes. And defensively, Giannis covers for a lot of sins. He erases breakdowns, he switches, he runs the floor, he makes small lineups terrifying instead of fragile.

But let’s be honest about the “realistic” part. A Giannis deal is basically the Warriors going full all-in, no half measures. That probably means Kuminga, multiple firsts, and players the Warriors like a lot more than they admit publicly. The only reason it’s even in the conversation is the Bucks’ record and the league-wide uncertainty around what the Bucks do next.

2. Michael Porter Jr.

If you want the “3-pt shooter” headline name that actually changes the ceiling, it’s Michael Porter Jr. He’s having a monster season: 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and he’s hitting 40.5% from three. That is not a role player, that’s an offensive engine who happens to be 6’10”.

The money is big but not insane for what he provides. Porter is on $38.3 million this season. His team situation is where it gets interesting: he’s with the Nets, and they’re 10-33, sitting near the bottom of the East. That’s usually the recipe for “everyone is available for the right price.”

Now the reporting is messy, and that matters. There’s been noise that the Warriors have evaluated him as a target, but there’s also reporting that Shams Charania downplayed actual traction and that the Nets intend to keep him. Translation: the league knows Porter is a name, fans can talk themselves into it, but there’s no guarantee the Nets even want to entertain it unless the Warriors come in swinging.

Fit-wise, it’s obvious why Warriors people daydream. Porter is the kind of shooter who doesn’t need eight dribbles or a ton of playmaking touches. He just rises above contests. Put him in motion stuff with Curry, and suddenly defenses can’t load up on Steph without paying a tax. Also, the Warriors desperately need size that can score on the wing without turning every possession into a prayer. Porter gives you that immediately.

The concern is defense, and it’s not fake. The Warriors’ system asks wings to think fast and rotate perfectly. Porter has improved over the years, but he’s never going to be an “elite stop guy.” The argument for doing it anyway is simple: the Warriors already lean offense-first, and if you can win shootouts while Draymond organizes the back line, you’re in business.

If I’m the Warriors, Porter is the swing-for-it option that still lives in reality because it’s not a $54 million superstar, and it directly addresses the spacing and shot-creation issues.

3. Myles Turner

This is the cleanest “Warriors big” fit on paper, and it’s been in the rumor ecosystem for a reason. Myles Turner is at 12.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks, and he’s still hitting 38.3% from three. That’s basically the profile the Warriors have chased for years: rim protection plus spacing, without clogging Curry’s driving lanes.

He’s making $25.3 million this season. And yes, the Bucks’ record is ugly, so everybody is trying to predict which direction they’ll go.

There’s also actual chatter tying the Warriors to Turner. Chris Haynes noted the Warriors have internally discussed center targets like Turner. ESPN’s trade-deadline guide piece even listed the Warriors as a potential suitor if the Bucks’ situation shifts.

The fit is almost too perfect. Turner lets you play five-out with Curry, he gives you vertical rim protection so the Warriors aren’t begging for “help defense miracles” every night, and he’s low-ego offensively. He doesn’t need post-ups. He needs pick-and-pop threes, dump-offs, and occasional rolls.

The reason it’s tricky is that the Bucks probably don’t want to immediately flip a marquee signing unless their whole season collapses into a teardown. The Warriors would also have to decide if Turner is worth spending real assets on when the bigger wing upgrade might be more urgent. Plus, Turner’s having a down year efficiency-wise compared to his standards, which is part of why he even gets mentioned in trade chatter.

Still, if the Warriors want the “one move that fixes the center problem,” Turner is the grown-up answer.

4. Jakob Poeltl

This one is less flashy and more “win ugly, win smart.” Jakob Poeltl is averaging 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting an absurd 69.3% from the field. He’s a real screen setter, a real paint finisher, and a real positional defender.

Salary-wise, Poeltl is at $19.5 million. The Raptors are 25-18 and 4th in the East, so this is not a tank team shopping everyone for fun. Which is why the reporting matters: Michael Scotto’s reporting says the Raptors have gauged Poeltl’s value, with the caveat that his back issues and contract could limit his market.

From a Warriors perspective, Poeltl is the kind of center who makes their offense easier without needing touches. He’s a dribble-handoff hub, he makes contact on screens, and he’s smart enough to play in a read-and-react system. He also gives you that “adult in the room” rim presence that the Warriors badly need against the West’s bigger front lines.

The downside is spacing, because Poeltl isn’t a shooter. If you play him heavy minutes, you’re committing to a certain style. But the Warriors can make it work if they surround him with shooters and keep him in constant motion with handoffs. Think of how they used Bogut back in the day, but with a more modern twist.

The bigger question is whether the Raptors actually want to move a starting center while they’re sitting 4th. The only way it happens is if they believe he’s not fully healthy, or they think the roster needs a different kind of big for the playoffs. For the Warriors, it’s a bet that Poeltl’s floor-raising skills matter more than chasing the perfect five-out center dream.

5. Daniel Gafford

If the Warriors want a vertical athlete who changes their rim pressure instantly, Daniel Gafford is that guy. He’s at 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just 20.8 minutes per game, shooting 62.9% from the field. That’s classic “energy big” production.

He’s making $14.4 million, which is a very tradable number. And his team context is messy in a way that can create opportunity: the Mavs are 17-26, sitting 12th in the West, so they’re not exactly coasting.

The rumor juice here is tied to the Kuminga situation. There’s been reporting that the Warriors and Mavs have had exploratory discussions involving Gafford as a key piece in a potential Kuminga deal. You don’t treat that as “done,” but it’s a real enough breadcrumb to mention.

Fit is straightforward. Gafford gives the Warriors a rim-running threat they don’t currently have. He changes the geometry. When Curry gets two on the ball, you want a big who can catch and finish in traffic. Gafford does that. Defensively, he gives you a shot blocker who can survive in space better than people assume, especially if the Warriors keep him in simple coverages and let Draymond do the chess part.

The concern is playoff offense and decision-making. Gafford isn’t a passer. He’s not a spacer. If teams sit in the paint and dare him to make reads, the Warriors have to be careful. But as a second-unit center who brings violence to the rim, he’s a real upgrade.

If you’re telling me the Warriors can turn Kuminga into Gafford plus something else, I get why they’d listen.

6. Klay Thompson

This is the nostalgia pick, but it also kind of makes basketball sense if the price is right. Klay Thompson is still Klay, and even if he’s not peak Splash Brother anymore, a shooter with his gravity changes lineups. He’s on $16.7 million this season. That number matters because it’s not a max, it’s a “we can actually do this without detonating the roster” number.

Now, the reporting you’ll see floating is more in the “trade idea world” than hard intel. There are already proposed frameworks that basically pitch a Klay back-to-Warriors concept, often packaged with other pieces like Gafford in multi-team structures. That’s not a report of active negotiations, but it tells you the idea is alive.

Fit-wise, it’s easy: the Warriors’ offense is still built around movement shooting and split actions. Klay knows it in his sleep. If the Warriors are trying to maximize Curry’s window, adding another elite catch-and-shoot threat is never a bad thing.

The uncomfortable truth is this: the Warriors would have to accept that a reunion is about role clarity. Klay can’t come back expecting the old hierarchy. He would need to be a weapon, not a centerpiece. If he’s cool with that, it can work.

From the Mavs side, the question is whether they’d move him right now. With Anthony Davis sidelined, veterans become movable. But if they still believe they can climb back into the mix, they might keep him for stability. Either way, the salary is tradable and the storyline writes itself.

7. Nikola Vucevic

This is the “offense-first big” option, and it’s not subtle. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 17.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 50.6% from the field and 37.8% from three. That’s basically: scoring, playmaking from the elbow, and real spacing at center.

He’s on $21.5 million. The Bulls are 19-22 and 9th in the East, which is the classic spot where teams talk themselves into both directions.

Rumor-wise, this one has been thrown around in the trade-idea ecosystem tied to the Warriors’ need for size and offense, including proposals that frame Vucevic as a “plug-and-play” fix. There’s even reporting elsewhere that the Warriors have passed on at least one potential Vucevic-centered Kuminga framework, which tells you the conversations exist in some form, even if they’re not close.

The fit is spicy because Vucevic would make the Warriors’ half-court offense easier. Curry plus a real pick-and-pop five is annoying. Add in Vucevic’s ability to pass and hit cutters, and you can build a whole second layer to the offense.

The worry is defense, because you’re not trading for Vucevic to solve rim protection. You’re trading for him to score and space. The Warriors would need Draymond to cover a ton of ground, and they’d have to be careful in matchups against elite downhill guards.

Still, if the Warriors want a simple “add skill and points” move that doesn’t require five first-round picks, Vucevic is the type of veteran who can make the offense look like it has oxygen again.

8. Robert Williams III

This is the high-risk, high-reward defensive big. Robert Williams III is averaging 6.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just 15.9 minutes, while shooting a ridiculous 72.2% from the field. That’s “instant paint impact” production.

He makes $13.3 million, and the Blazers are 21-22, sitting 9th in the West, stuck in that awkward middle where selling a veteran for assets can make a lot of sense.

Trade chatter around Williams never goes away because the logic never goes away. He’s talented, he’s a difference-maker when healthy, and his injury history makes him hard to fully commit to long-term. Even local coverage has framed him as a plausible deadline candidate for that exact reason.

For the Warriors, the appeal is obvious: Williams is a monster help defender. He erases mistakes, he plays above the rim, and he gives you that “no layups” edge that changes how teams attack. Put him behind aggressive perimeter pressure and suddenly the Warriors can gamble more.

The issue is availability. You can’t build a whole plan around a guy if you’re not sure he’ll be there when the games get mean in April. That’s why the Warriors version of this trade has to be disciplined. You do it if the price is right, not if you’re bidding against yourself.

If you told me the Warriors grabbed Williams as a rotation anchor to pair with Draymond in certain matchups, I’d get it immediately. It’s the kind of move that looks genius for two months and terrifying for two years, depending on health.

9. Keon Ellis

Keon Ellis is the type of “cheap fix” good teams love, because he actually plays defense like it matters. He’s averaging 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 17.3 minutes, and he’s hitting 35.7% from three. That’s not a stat line that screams headline, but the role is real: guard the best perimeter guy, hit open shots, don’t mess up the offense.

He’s also making just $2.3 million. That contract is basically a cheat code for roster building.

The Kings are in a rough spot at 12-30, 14th in the West. And there’s been real chatter around Ellis in general trade discussions, including reports of other teams talking to the Kings about him. That doesn’t mean he’s being dumped, but it tells you his name is in conversations.

For the Warriors, Ellis fits like a glove because they desperately need more perimeter containment without asking Curry to burn energy guarding fast guards for 35 minutes. Ellis can take the tough assignment. He can chase. He can bother ball-handlers. And on offense, he just needs to be willing to shoot when Curry gets trapped and the ball swings.

The question is cost. Cheap contracts are valuable, and the Kings might view Ellis as the kind of player you keep through a reset because he’s the exact archetype you need around stars. But if the Kings decide to reshuffle everything, Ellis becomes one of those guys contenders circle immediately.

If the Warriors want a low-cost role player who helps them win playoff possessions, this is the kind of move that makes them tougher without making headlines.

10. Ryan Dunn

This one is the “key role player” in the making, and I’ll be honest, I love the idea for the Warriors even if it’s unlikely. Ryan Dunn is averaging 6.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 21.4 minutes, and he’s providing real defensive value even if the jumper isn’t pretty yet.

He’s on $2.7 million. That’s the kind of contract contenders pray for: a real contributor on rookie money.

The Suns are 25-17 and 7th in the West, so they’re in the same general “win-now but not comfy” zone as the Warriors. That usually means young defenders on cheap deals become even more valuable, not less.

And yeah, the reporting vibe around Dunn has often leaned “hard to get.” There’s been talk in the past about him being treated like an untouchable-type young piece, and even more recent analysis still frames him as an important building block even if his offense has been inconsistent.

For the Warriors, Dunn is the exact kind of wing they need more of: big, physical, defensive-minded, able to switch. If you put him in a Warriors system with Draymond barking out coverages, he’s the kind of player who can level up fast. Offensively, he wouldn’t need to do much besides cut, run in transition, and hit the occasional open corner three. The Warriors can carry a limited scorer if the defense is real.

Why it’s probably not happening is simple. The Suns don’t have many cheap two-way building blocks. If they move one, it’s because they’re getting a real star back, not because they’re doing the Warriors a favor.

If the Warriors somehow pried him loose, it’s the type of move that ages extremely well.

Final Thoughts

The cleanest “this can actually happen” target right now is Keon Ellis. ESPN reported the Warriors have balked at taking on Malik Monk’s long-term money in talks with the Kings, but league sources said Ellis is the kind of sweetener that could move the needle for them. That’s as direct as it gets, it’s not a fan trade idea, it’s an actual detail from negotiations.

The most concrete big-man lane looks like Daniel Gafford and Robert Williams III, because that’s where the reporting has been the most consistent. A Chris Haynes report had Gafford and Williams on the Warriors’ center-target list, and there’s been additional reporting that Gafford has drawn interest league-wide, which is usually the first sign a team will at least listen. If the Warriors want a realistic “fix the athleticism, fix the rim” play, those two names fit the actual rumor pipeline.

After that, it’s a tier of “possible, but depends on the market.” Nikola Vucevic has popped up as a theoretical Warriors solve, but the Warriors already passed on a Vucevic concept in talks, which tells you they’re not eager to buy that defense tradeoff at any price. Michael Porter Jr. is the opposite situation, the name got loud, then Shams/other reporting poured cold water on the idea that the Warriors have shown real interest or have had substantive talks.

And the “superstar” stuff lives in the watchlist category. Giannis Antetokounmpo only becomes real if the Bucks pivot hard, and even then it’s a league-altering domino. The more practical way Giannis impacts the Warriors is indirect: one cap move or teardown can shake loose other pieces, like Myles Turner getting mentioned as a possible availability scenario if the Bucks go nuclear.