Michael Porter Jr. Trade Could Be In The Works As Warriors Close In On A Deal

The trade market is shifting amid a highly competitive and unpredictable NBA season. At eight in the West (23-19), the Warriors are expected to be aggressive ahead of February’s deadline, and one particular name has surfaced above the rest: Michael Porter Jr.

In a recent update by the Dallas Hoops Journal, it was revealed that rival executives are preparing for the Warriors to take multiple potential pathways to improve, despite their initial inactivity. In fact, a trade may already be in the works for Porter Jr., who played as recently as Friday night in a win against the Bulls.

While no deal has been finalized yet, Porter Jr. makes a lot of sense as a target for Golden State. From Harrison Barnes to Kevin Durant and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors have historically had a lot of talent at the position, and KPJ would rank right up there as one of the best. While not as accomplished or iconic as Durant, his offensive game would provide a major spark for the team and give them a source of consistent scoring outside of Stephen Curry.

With averages of 25.8 points (career-best), 7.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 48.7% shooting and 40.5% shooting from three this season, his value has never been higher, but that also means the Warriors will be paying a steeper price. At this point, it could take more than Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, and a first-round pick to bring him to San Francisco.

As it stands, the likeliest path to a Porter Jr. trade is a multi-team deal that would send Kuminga to a third team. It’s not the most direct route, but the Warriors could still make it work to their advantage if they can acquire Porter Jr. while offloading Kuminga.

For now, the situation remains tentative for the Warriors. While they have expressed a willingness to keep Kuminga, the tension is uncomfortable for everybody in the locker room, and it has become an obvious distraction.

Fortunately, as winners of two straight games (and seven of their last 10), the Warriors have managed to stay competitive this season amid various injuries, the lingering Kuminga drama, and a tight Western Conference that leaves little margin for error. But with so much at stake, and Curry getting older with each season, the Warriors must go all-in to maximize what’s left of their title window.

If they don’t move for Porter Jr. now, they may never get the chance again. With Curry averaging 28.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game on 47.0% shooting and 38.9% shooting from three this season, he’s still playing elite basketball, and the addition of Porter Jr. may be all he needs to lift this Warriors team to another level.