Draymond Green Fires Back At Fan Claiming He Cost Stephen Curry A Fifth Ring

Draymond Green responds to a fan blaming him for Stephen Curry not winning a fifth championship with the Warriors.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 5, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) react against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are one of the most successful teams of the modern NBA era, but there are still folks who believe they left some rings on the table. On social media this weekend, one fan made sure to let Draymond Green know that he holds him personally responsible for costing Curry a fifth championship, and the former Defensive Player of the Year responded exactly how you’d expect.

“You and Lacob arethe biggest reasons Steph’s never gonna have a real shot at a fifth ring,” wrote a fan on Treads.

“Just like we were the reasons he never had a shot at one, huh?” Green replied.

The fan didn’t specify any specific example of how Green cost Curry a title, but critics often point to his suspension in the 2016 Finals as a moment that changed the Warriors’ fate. His lack of restraint completely flipped a series they had nearly won. There’s also the infamous punch on Jordan Poole, which broke up the 2022 championship team. Of course, those are just a few ways in which Green has acted against his team’s best interests.

On the flip side, Draymond Green plays an essential role for that team. As the “enforcer” of the group, he acts as a guardian for his teammates both on and off the floor. He controls the emotional temperature of the team and antagonizes opponents whenever the situation calls for it. Most importantly, he’s the heart of the defense and the captain of their resistance both inside and outside the paint.

From the very beginning, Dray’s value and influence on the team have been questioned by doubters. With career averages of 8.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 42.5% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three, his numbers are modest at best, and his antics have been problematic on more than one occasion.

Still, despite the doubters, Dray has found unprecedented success with the Warriors. He proved everyone wrong by being a four-time champion, and it taught him to ignore the outside noise. All these years later, the doubts have resurfaced amid major team struggles. While Green has avoided any serious violations, his noticeable decline has left the Warriors in an awkward position that has the haters emerging in droves. At 23-19, it’s clear they need some major upgrades, but their reluctance to trade the former Defensive Player of the Year has limited their potential options.

At this point, the only thing Draymond can do now is keep being the guy he’s been for the last 13 years. Like everyone else, he knows the Warriors are a fading dynasty, but that doesn’t mean they are done trying to make a run. Green still believes in his place on this team, and he’s not going to give any thought to the idea that the Warriors would be better off without him.

