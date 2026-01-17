Knicks Injury Update: New Developments On Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson

The Knicks provide an injury update on Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart after both are ruled out.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Dec 21, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) gestures after making a three-point shot in the fourth quarter against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are losers of two straight coming into tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns. With increased pressure to get a win, the atmosphere will be intense at Madison Square Garden tonight. Unfortunately for the Knickerbockers, a win will not be easy given the absence of two key rotation players.

In an update by head coach Mike Brown on Saturday, he confirmed that Jalen Brunson (right ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right ankle soreness) will miss the Suns game. He expressed no concern about Brunson’s long-term health, clarifying that his status is day-to-day.

The two-time All-Star hasn’t played since January 14, in a 112-101 loss to the Kings. He’s been otherwise healthy this season, serving as the biggest bright spot in an up-and-down season for New York. In 37 games so far, he’s averaging 28.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 48.1% shooting and 38.8% shooting from three.

The situation with Josh Hart is even less concerning. Ankle soreness just means some localized pain in the area, meaning that Josh will return by the next game, assuming the discomfort subsides. He’s been a regular starter for the Knicks this season, posting averages of 12.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 49.0% shooting and 39.5% shooting from three.

Meanwhile, for the Suns, Devin Booker is questionable (left ankle sprain), while Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Jamaree Bouyea (concussion protocol) are marked as unavailable. The Suns have also lost two straight games, putting the gap to just 1.5 games between them and the eight-seeded Warriors.

With so much at stake in tonight’s matchup, both teams are expected to play with an extra level of intensity in this one. The final results could have major implications not just for the standings, but for the entire NBA playoff picture.

For a Knicks team with title expectations, this game is a must-win, even without Brunson. Between Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, New York has more than enough firepower to hold down the fort, and this is a chance for them to show some continuity through a short-handed rotation.

Ultimately, whatever happens next, Brunson’s durability matters more than anything. If he’s not healthy, it could jeopardize everything the Knicks have built. Fortunately, this is just a minor setback, and his quick return should ensure they don’t lose too much ground. With all eyes on the playoffs, load management and a cautious approach will be required to keep everyone healthy, but the Knicks are committed to doing whatever it takes to maximize their title chances.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jan 5, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) react against the LA Clippers in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Draymond Green Fires Back At Fan Claiming He Cost Stephen Curry A Fifth Ring
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like