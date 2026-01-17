Knicks Injury Update: New Developments On Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks are losers of two straight coming into tonight’s game against the Phoenix Suns. With increased pressure to get a win, the atmosphere will be intense at Madison Square Garden tonight. Unfortunately for the Knickerbockers, a win will not be easy given the absence of two key rotation players.

In an update by head coach Mike Brown on Saturday, he confirmed that Jalen Brunson (right ankle sprain) and Josh Hart (right ankle soreness) will miss the Suns game. He expressed no concern about Brunson’s long-term health, clarifying that his status is day-to-day.

The two-time All-Star hasn’t played since January 14, in a 112-101 loss to the Kings. He’s been otherwise healthy this season, serving as the biggest bright spot in an up-and-down season for New York. In 37 games so far, he’s averaging 28.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.7 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game on 48.1% shooting and 38.8% shooting from three.

The situation with Josh Hart is even less concerning. Ankle soreness just means some localized pain in the area, meaning that Josh will return by the next game, assuming the discomfort subsides. He’s been a regular starter for the Knicks this season, posting averages of 12.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 49.0% shooting and 39.5% shooting from three.

Meanwhile, for the Suns, Devin Booker is questionable (left ankle sprain), while Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) and Jamaree Bouyea (concussion protocol) are marked as unavailable. The Suns have also lost two straight games, putting the gap to just 1.5 games between them and the eight-seeded Warriors.

With so much at stake in tonight’s matchup, both teams are expected to play with an extra level of intensity in this one. The final results could have major implications not just for the standings, but for the entire NBA playoff picture.

For a Knicks team with title expectations, this game is a must-win, even without Brunson. Between Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, New York has more than enough firepower to hold down the fort, and this is a chance for them to show some continuity through a short-handed rotation.

Ultimately, whatever happens next, Brunson’s durability matters more than anything. If he’s not healthy, it could jeopardize everything the Knicks have built. Fortunately, this is just a minor setback, and his quick return should ensure they don’t lose too much ground. With all eyes on the playoffs, load management and a cautious approach will be required to keep everyone healthy, but the Knicks are committed to doing whatever it takes to maximize their title chances.