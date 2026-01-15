Suns Injury Update: Jordan Ott Is Optimistic On Devin Booker, Jalen Green’s Availability Against Knicks

Jordan Ott gives the latest intel on Devin Booker and Jalen Green's availability for the Knicks game as they remain out for tonight's matchup against Pistons.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Nov 23, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA: Phoenix Suns Head Coach Jordan Ott and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) talk in the first half of the game at Mortgage Match Up Center. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
The Suns are facing the Pistons tonight in Detroit without Devin Booker and Jalen Green active on the roster. While Green has been sidelined for a while, the team lost Booker following their last game, a 121-127 loss to the Heat, due to a left ankle sprain.

Before tonight, the Suns’ head coach Jordan Ott spoke to the media and addressed the injuries to both his key players and where they stand on availability for Saturday night’s matchup against the Knicks.

“If he could play, he would play. That guy came out during the game in Miami, but did everything he could to play until the end of the game. It’s one of those games that is so vital that you’ve got to get’em when you can until obviously the next game comes up,” said Ott on Booker.

“Obviously, he can’t go today. The swelling is there. Think he’s been through this before. He’s able to return as quickly as possible. If he could go, he could, especially being here in Michigan. We’re going to try to get it next game,” concluded Ott while seeming optimistic for Booker’s return on Saturday.

The 29-year-old guard is currently averaging 25.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists while shooting 45.4% from the field. Booker was born and brought up in Michigan; therefore, if there was any chance he could play tonight in Detroit, he would take it.

The reporters then asked Ott about Jalen Green and where he is in the timeline of returning to action. Jordan Ott revealed that he had been involved in the 5-on-5 action before the Pistons game and seemed optimistic about his improvement as well.

“Just the next step on this progression. Again, we’ll take it and see what happens tomorrow. Just how he bounces back from it. What’s normal soreness because he hasn’t played a ton in the last couple of months. Everything seemed to go well. Hopefully, we’ll take that next step,” said Ott on Green, who has played only two games for the Suns this season.

“We’ll continue to assess. As soon as he is good to go and we feel good, we’re not going to make an immediate reactionary response to where he’s at. He’s made such great progress, and we’ve stuck to the plan all along, so we’ll continue to do that,” Ott further added when asked about whether Green would be available against the Knicks.

The Suns are currently 24-16 and seventh in the Western Conference before tonight’s game. They have played most of the season without Green and may not miss him on the floor as much tonight, but Booker’s absence could end up being costly in the pivotal moments of the game.

Hopefully, the Suns will be at full strength on Saturday (January 17) night when they head to Madison Square Garden.

Facebook X-twitter Instagram
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
