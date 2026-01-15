Victor Wembanyama Avoids Serious Injury vs. Bucks After Scary Collision With Giannis Antetokounmpo

Victor Wembanyama left Thursday’s game against the Bucks in the first quarter with a new leg injury.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 7, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward/center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles up the court in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The San Antonio Spurs have taken a major step up after finishing 13th in the Western Conference last season. Still, everything hinges around Victor Wembanyama, and any setbacks could have major implications on their place in the standings.

So when Victor went down with an apparent leg injury in the first three minutes of the game, it sparked immediate panic from within the organization. The contact happened in a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo, with the two bumping knees on a drive to the rim. Wembanyama immediately keeled over in pain before heading to the locker room.

From the video, the injury looked really bad, and many fans assumed he would not return. In previous injury scares like this, he was ruled out for at least the rest of the day. In this case, however, the fans didn’t have to wait long for a positive update.

Despite the collision, Victor started the second quarter of the game, signaling his good health after a major health scare. For now, he’s not expected to miss any time, but the Spurs will monitor his condition closely throughout the game and for the next few days. If there’s any lingering pain, they could limit his availability in the short-term.

The 22-year-old big man has been limited to just 26 games this season, averaging 24.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.9 steals, and 2.7 blocks per game on 51.4% shooting and 35.2% shooting from three. Injuries have been a recurring setback in his career, dating back to last season when he was diagnosed with blood clots.

This campaign, with the Spurs sitting at third in the standings (27-13), Victor’s availability is more important than ever, but the team will not compromise his health to win more games. They are opting for the cautious approach to his health, and that means avoiding any unnecessary risks.

With players like Stephon Castle, De’Aaron Fox, Julian Champagnie, and Keldon Johnson, the Spurs have more than enough to hold it down without their all-star big man, but it doesn’t mean he wants to miss any time. In such a competitive Western Conference, every game matters, and that means player availability plays a major role.

With this scare behind him, Wemby was able to play free tonight on his previously planned minutes restriction. While he’s not quite in full-time action yet, Victor is still healthy and on the court for San Antonio, which is more than they could say last year when he missed almost half the season. By continuing to play it safe with his health, the Spurs are hoping to cut down on the injuries and spread Victor’s workload so that he’s fresh when the stakes are highest.

