Devin Booker And Kendall Jenner Have Reportedly Broken Up

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns don't look like they're running away with the Western Conference's and league's best record this season, but they've started the season playing well. The Suns are 10-6 after beating the New York Knicks in their most recent game and Booker is averaging over 27 points to start the season, comfortably playing at an All-NBA level.

But things are not going as well for the Suns' star off the court. His relationship with supermodel Kendall Jenner has been anything but stable in the past and now things have seemingly taken a turn for the worse. With rumors of them having broken up in the past going around, TMZ has reported that the couple has once again broken up after they appeared to have gotten back together.

'Aside from a brief breakup, they held strong for well over two years ... and packed on a ton of PDA at numerous events throughout their relationship.

"People reports Jenner and Booker's romance fizzled out as they focused on their respective careers ... and ultimately, it wasn't the right time for them to try to make it work.

"The outlet says the split was amicable and mutual ... and they will remain in touch.

"The timing is understandable -- Booker is in the heart of his 8th NBA season, and Jenner is tied up with her modeling career."

Considering the popularity of both Booker and Jenner, the breakup has gone viral on the internet, with fans having much to say about it.

NBA Fans Reacted To News Of Devin Booker's Breakup With Kendall Jenner

This is far from the first time that news of these two breaking up is making the rounds. And fans have varying amounts of sympathy for them in their responses.

"Pete Davidson somewhere sliding into her dms." "What is this, the 35th time?" "The curse has been released." "Suns about to win it all finally." "Booker fumbled once again bruh, I can't believe it." "I don't even know who cares." "Somebody check on Pete Davidson's whereabouts." "Booker's MVP campaign begins here." "Which basketball player will join Kendall's starting 5 next?" "I swear I read this last year too." "Wild bruh, no one safe out here."

The two shared what seemed to be a very fun relationship, they often shared photos of their adventures. Both are young and at the peak of their powers, so it would be unsurprising to see them in another relationship soon. And there is always the chance that they will get back together in the future too.

