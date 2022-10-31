Skip to main content

Kendall Jenner Wishes Devin Booker Happy Birthday On Instagram, Fans Think They Are Back Together

There are a few things in this world that simply cannot be predicted, and one of the less important things that firmly falls into this category is the relationships between celebrities. The vast interest that is generated in these dalliances thanks to the people involved and the other vagaries of celebrity life that tempt said people make the relationships themselves a bit volatile. 

And NBA players have long been involved with other celebrities. Actresses, supermodels, and famous singers, Dennis Rodman alone has dated women from all these categories. And Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns has been in a relationship with Kendall Jenner for well over a year as well. 

However, things have not been all hunky-dory for the couple, who were rumored to have split up earlier in the year. They have since thrown hints about being back together, but a recent post from Kendall seems to have all but confirmed it. 

BookKen

Jenner shared a happy birthday post for Booker, who turned 26 years of age on October 30th. A picture of the two looking cute and couply was also a part of it, and Booker himself reposted it. Although no one has officially said anything just yet, it seems to be apparent that Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are firmly back together. 

Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Always Seemed Like They Might Get Back Together

Even when the rumors of the couple breaking up with one another were at their strongest, it seems they were expected to get back together. At least, this is what news reports from entertainment websites at the time seemed to hint at. 

The two were in a pretty serious relationship and were open about it. But according to new reports, it has been confirmed that the couple has broken up, but there are hopes of them getting back together in the future.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are calling it quits...for now. A source tells ET that the pair, who were first romantically linked in June 2020, have split, but could get back together.

"Kendall feels like they're on different paths," one source shared, while another said that the two "have had discussions about their future but they are not on the same page."

Whatever the case may be, Booker seems to be crushing it on the court and off it as well. The Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a stellar start, and he is seemingly still dating a universally adored supermodel. It appears to have been a really happy birthday for Booker, all told. 

