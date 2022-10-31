Skip to main content

Steve Nash On Kyrie Irving's Latest Controversy: "We’ve Kind Of Built An Immunity."

Kyrie Irving joined the Brooklyn Nets along with Kevin Durant in an era that was supposed to make them perennial contenders and maybe lead to championships. However, there is something else that he will be remembered for, and that is how many controversies he has been involved with during his time with the team. 

Irving has started the new 2022-23 NBA season on fire, he has been playing exceptionally well. Over 6 games, he is averaging more than 30 points and has been doing so with pretty decent efficiency. Despite that, the Nets have been losing quite a bit, and there is something else Irving now finds himself embroiled in. 

Following his opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine, Irving was called out for promoting content from Alex Jones on social media. Following that, he shared posts linking to a film that reportedly contains anti-Semitism. This led to Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai commenting on Kyrie's actions, seemingly embarrassed. But it seems that others closer to the team itself are not affected as much. 

Steve Nash Says The Nets Aren't Very Affected By The Latest Kyrie Irving Controversy

The organization and the owner getting involved with Irving's words is certainly something that might affect the team, but Nash doesn't think so. The Nets' Head Coach who is under quite a bit of pressure himself, spoke about the team being immune from all the noise. He did also state that not everyone is even familiar with the material, as was reported by The Athletic

“I don’t think our group is overly affected by the situation,” Nash said. “We’ve had so many situations over the last two-and-a-half years I think we’ve kind of built an immunity to some of it. I also think our guys aren’t that familiar with the material. 

"If we get a minute to breathe we can get a deeper understanding to what actually are the details here, then we will, but right now I think guys are trying to focus on the game. I think the organization has stepped up and made a strong statement on their beliefs and you’ll be able to hear from Kyrie when it’s his turn to talk.”

There is some frustration expressed subtly there, Nash is not wrong about this not being new for the Nets. It might not have been as big a deal if they were winning also, but the team is an abysmal 1-5 to start the season. If things don't pick up, some more controversies surrounding Kyrie aren't out of the question. 

