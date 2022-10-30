Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Things were quiet on the drama front with Kyrie Irving for a while but if there is one thing we have learned over these last couple of years, it is that it doesn't stay quiet for too long. Irving has a tendency to land himself in trouble with his antics and he was at it again recently.

He posted a link on Twitter to a controversial 2018 film titled "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" which raised plenty of eyebrows. Nets owner Joe Tsai expressed his disappointment at Kyrie supporting a film based on a book that he believes is full of anti-Semitic disinformation.

NBA Writer Puts Kyrie Irving On Blast After Latest Controversy

Kyrie defended himself from that anti-Semitic label that was being placed on him as he stated that it is not justified and that he meant no disrespect to anyone's religious beliefs. Tsai did state that he wants to have a conversation with Irving on this matter to make him understand why it was wrong to put that out there but Dan Wolken from USA Today wants people to stop acting as if Kyrie is some uninformed individual.

Everyone including the Nets owner needs to stop with the “I’m so disappointed in Kyrie” act. He’s 30 years old. He considers himself the smartest guy in the room. His beliefs weren’t accidentally foisted on him. He’s sought them out and thought about them.

Wolken is pretty much on point here. Kyrie is a grown man who loves to act like he is the smartest guy in the room and there is no justifying some of the stuff he puts out there. Any kind of conversation with Tsai isn't going to change his beliefs either, as we all have seen just how stubborn Kyrie is.

He is going to put out more controversial stuff moving forward and we need to realize that this is just who he is, instead of acting surprised that he did or said something hurtful toward a certain community. It is just more distractions for the Brooklyn Nets to deal with and they really have to be fed up with this man by now.