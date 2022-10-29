Skip to main content

Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Is Very Disappointed And Upset With Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Is Very Disappointed And Upset With Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai expressed his disappointment that guard Kyrie Irving was in support of a film based on a book filled with "anti-Semitic disinformation."

Tsai's thoughts come following Irving's tweet that included a link to the 2018 film, "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America."

Taking to Twitter, the team owner felt there was a need for him to sit down with Irving to discuss the impact of his actions. You can take a look at the tweet here:

I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.

He also added that it was more than just the sport itself in a follow-up tweet.

You can view Irving's post below:

In addition to his post, the franchise also issued a statement stating"strongly condemns and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech."

NBA Superstar Kyrie Irving Has Been Vocal About His Thoughts Before As Well

Those who have followed Kyrie Irving as a player, also know he's not afraid to put his thoughts out there — be it on the floor, or on a platform where he feels his voice had to be heard.

Prior to his tweet, which has drawn much controversy, the 30-year-old's stance over not getting vaccinated last season was very much the headliner on sports pages. Per an ESPN report, the decision cost him quite a bit.

"I gave up four years, 100-and-something million deciding to be unvaccinated and that was the decision."[Get this] contract, get vaccinated or be unvaccinated and there's a level of uncertainty of your future, whether you're going to be in this league, whether you're going to be on this team, so I had to deal with that real-life circumstance of losing my job for this decision."

Irving's latest off-court move comes amid what has been a tumulous run for the Nets so far. While he's averaged 29.3 points in the five games he's played, the team had endured a 1-4 run which they hope to fix. They next play Indiana Pacers and follow it up against the Chicago Bulls.

YOU MAY LIKE

Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Is Very Disappointed And Upset With Kyrie Irving
NBA Media

Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Is Very Disappointed And Upset With Kyrie Irving

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Westbrook Says He Wants To Sacrifice His Role But It Is Frustrating Because The Lakers Are Still Losing
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Says He Wants To Sacrifice His Role But It Is Frustrating Because The Lakers Are Still Losing

By Aaron Abhishek
'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5
NBA Media

'Trade LeBron' Goes Viral On Twitter After Lakers Fall To 0-5

By Gautam Varier
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"

By Gautam Varier
Lakers Fans Are Excited After Russell Westbrook Reportedly Wants Out Of LA
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Apologize To Russell Westbrook After Explosive Performance Off The Bench: "The Brodie Can Still Play!"

By Nico Martinez
Lakers Fans Are Done With Russell Westbrook After Missing A Clutch Mid-Range With 30 Seconds On The Clock: “Russ Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point”
NBA Media

Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Russell Westbrook Coming Off The Bench: "This Is Just The First Step Of The Ending Of Russell Westbrook And The Los Angeles Lakers."

By Nico Martinez
Ja Morant Says The Grizzlies Would Have Beat The Warriors In 2022 Playoffs Without Injuries: "I Felt Like We Had It.”
NBA Media

Ja Morant Says The Grizzlies Would Have Beat The Warriors In 2022 Playoffs Without Injuries: "I Felt Like We Had It.”

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Makes A Statement After Russell Westbrook's First Game Off The Bech: "He Was Great. All Game."
NBA Media

LeBron James Makes A Statement After Russell Westbrook's First Game Off The Bech: "He Was Great. All Game."

By Gautam Varier
Timberwolves Fans Troll The Lakers, Chant '0-5' After Fifth Straight Loss
NBA Media

Timberwolves Fans Troll The Lakers, Chant '0-5' After Fifth Straight Loss

By Gautam Varier
LeBron James
NBA Media

''What Are We Taking For Granted?'': Shannon Sharpe Takes Shots At LeBron James' Cryptic Message

By Nico Martinez
NBA Insider Gives A Concerning Update On Jonathan Kuminga: "The Way The Team Is Built, He Has To Wait, And It Does Not Seem Like Waiting Is In His DNA."
NBA Media

NBA Insider Gives A Concerning Update On Jonathan Kuminga: "The Way The Team Is Built, He Has To Wait, And It Does Not Seem Like Waiting Is In His DNA."

By Gautam Varier
Magic Johnson Reveals The Pitch He Gave LeBron James To Get Him To Join The Lakers: "You Can Be Responsible For The Greatest Franchise In The World, Turning It Around And Leading Us Back To A Championship..."
NBA Media

Magic Johnson Reveals The Pitch He Gave LeBron James To Get Him To Join The Lakers: "You Can Be Responsible For The Greatest Franchise In The World, Turning It Around And Leading Us Back To A Championship..."

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Video: When Russell Westbrook Put Up The First 50-PT Triple Double Since Kareem In 1995

By Nico Martinez
Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Adam Silver
NBA Media

League Owners Could Cause Next NBA Lockout Trying To Replace Salary Cap With An 'Upper Salary Limit' On Next CBA Contract

By Nico Martinez
ESPN Expert Kirk Goldsberry Shares The List Of 5 Least Efficient Jump Shooters, And Lakers Fans Will Not Like This One
NBA Media

ESPN Expert Kirk Goldsberry Shares The List Of 5 Least Efficient Jump Shooters, And Lakers Fans Will Not Like This One

By Aikansh Chaudhary