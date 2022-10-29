Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Is Very Disappointed And Upset With Kyrie Irving

Credit: Fadeaway World

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai expressed his disappointment that guard Kyrie Irving was in support of a film based on a book filled with "anti-Semitic disinformation."

Tsai's thoughts come following Irving's tweet that included a link to the 2018 film, "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America."

Taking to Twitter, the team owner felt there was a need for him to sit down with Irving to discuss the impact of his actions. You can take a look at the tweet here:

I’m disappointed that Kyrie appears to support a film based on a book full of anti-semitic disinformation. I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion.

He also added that it was more than just the sport itself in a follow-up tweet.

You can view Irving's post below:



In addition to his post, the franchise also issued a statement stating"strongly condemns and have no tolerance for the promotion of any form of hate speech."

NBA Superstar Kyrie Irving Has Been Vocal About His Thoughts Before As Well

Those who have followed Kyrie Irving as a player, also know he's not afraid to put his thoughts out there — be it on the floor, or on a platform where he feels his voice had to be heard.

Prior to his tweet, which has drawn much controversy, the 30-year-old's stance over not getting vaccinated last season was very much the headliner on sports pages. Per an ESPN report, the decision cost him quite a bit.

"I gave up four years, 100-and-something million deciding to be unvaccinated and that was the decision."[Get this] contract, get vaccinated or be unvaccinated and there's a level of uncertainty of your future, whether you're going to be in this league, whether you're going to be on this team, so I had to deal with that real-life circumstance of losing my job for this decision."

Irving's latest off-court move comes amid what has been a tumulous run for the Nets so far. While he's averaged 29.3 points in the five games he's played, the team had endured a 1-4 run which they hope to fix. They next play Indiana Pacers and follow it up against the Chicago Bulls.