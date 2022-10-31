Devin Booker's Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Cowboy Halloween Costume: "Aren’t You Just The Sweetest Space Toy"

The NBA season is well and truly on, and there are a lot of fans that have turned their focus fully onto basketball. But the league and its stars do not exist in a vacuum, which means there is always more to talk about. And who the stars of the league are dating is always a matter of great interest to folks, especially if that person is also a celebrity.

This is quite true with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, who is fast growing into one of the best in the league. The Suns have started strong once again, and Booker is working to exorcise the ghosts of their bitter playoff defeat against the Dallas Mavericks earlier this year.

But things are going well for him on the personal front as well, with him seemingly back together with Kendall Jenner. There were a lot of rumors of him breaking up with the supermodel, but that was followed by rampant speculation that they were back together. And something Jenner posted recently drew quite a bit of attention.

Kendall dressed up as a beloved Toy Story character for Halloween but put her spin on the costume. And as with anything she does, it instantly led to a lot of reactions, with many marveling at her good looks and her outfit.

Fans Loved Kendall Jenner's Halloween Look

Few things go as viral as pictures of people's favorite celebrities. And Jenner's global following means she is always at the center of attention. And many people responded in the comments to her amazing costume.

"Aren't you just the sweetest space toy?" "This costume is everything." "Omg this is the cutest thing I've seen in years."

"The cutest little cowgirl." "You little cutie." "I love this so much." "This is the best costume I've seen this year." "Amazing." "Omg, keep serving Kendall, this is glorious." "What a lovely outfit." "Kendall just always gets it right!"

It's safe to say that her fans and most people that saw the photo were in awe of Kendall's costume. This just goes to show how much influence celebrities have in our culture as well, as many are bound to try and do this outfit on their own as well. And Devin Booker is certainly as lucky as they come, especially if the two are back together.