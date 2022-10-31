Skip to main content

Devin Booker's Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Cowboy Halloween Costume: "Aren’t You Just The Sweetest Space Toy"

Devin Booker's Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Cowboy Halloween Costume: "Aren’t You Just The Sweetest Space Toy"

The NBA season is well and truly on, and there are a lot of fans that have turned their focus fully onto basketball. But the league and its stars do not exist in a vacuum, which means there is always more to talk about. And who the stars of the league are dating is always a matter of great interest to folks, especially if that person is also a celebrity. 

This is quite true with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, who is fast growing into one of the best in the league. The Suns have started strong once again, and Booker is working to exorcise the ghosts of their bitter playoff defeat against the Dallas Mavericks earlier this year. 

But things are going well for him on the personal front as well, with him seemingly back together with Kendall Jenner. There were a lot of rumors of him breaking up with the supermodel, but that was followed by rampant speculation that they were back together. And something Jenner posted recently drew quite a bit of attention. 

Kendall dressed up as a beloved Toy Story character for Halloween but put her spin on the costume. And as with anything she does, it instantly led to a lot of reactions, with many marveling at her good looks and her outfit. 

Fans Loved Kendall Jenner's Halloween Look

Few things go as viral as pictures of people's favorite celebrities. And Jenner's global following means she is always at the center of attention. And many people responded in the comments to her amazing costume. 

"Aren't you just the sweetest space toy?"

"This costume is everything."

"Omg this is the cutest thing I've seen in years."

"The cutest little cowgirl."

"You little cutie."

"I love this so much."

"This is the best costume I've seen this year."

"Amazing."

"Omg, keep serving Kendall, this is glorious."

"What a lovely outfit."

"Kendall just always gets it right!"

It's safe to say that her fans and most people that saw the photo were in awe of Kendall's costume. This just goes to show how much influence celebrities have in our culture as well, as many are bound to try and do this outfit on their own as well. And Devin Booker is certainly as lucky as they come, especially if the two are back together.

YOU MAY LIKE

Devin Booker's Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Cowboy Halloween Costume: "Aren’t You Just The Sweetest Space Toy"
Entertainment

Devin Booker's Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Cowboy Halloween Costume: "Aren’t You Just The Sweetest Space Toy"

By Divij Kulkarni
The Most Career Turnovers By Position: LeBron James Leads The Unpopular All-Time List
NBA

The Most Career Turnovers By Position: LeBron James Leads The Unpopular All-Time List

By Eddie Bitar
Stephen Curry Criticizes Himself And His Teammates After The Warriors' Embarrassing Loss Against The Pistons
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Criticizes Himself And His Teammates After The Warriors' Embarrassing Loss Against The Pistons

By Aikansh Chaudhary
The Proof That Russell Westbrook Is Better For The Lakers When He Comes Off The Bench
NBA Media

The Proof That Russell Westbrook Is Better For The Lakers When He Comes Off The Bench

By Gautam Varier
Ranking The Closest Players To Michael Jordan: Kobe Bryant Was The Only Player To Challenge The GOAT
NBA

Ranking The Closest Players To Michael Jordan: Kobe Bryant Was The Only Player To Challenge The GOAT

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Fans React To Pascal Siakam Dressing Up As 50 Cent For Halloween: "Nah That’s 15 Cent"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Pascal Siakam Dressing Up As 50 Cent For Halloween: "Nah That’s 15 Cent"

By Gautam Varier
Luka Doncic Becomes The First Player Since Michael Jordan To Score At Least 30 Points In The First Six Games Of The Season
NBA Media

Luka Doncic Becomes The First Player Since Michael Jordan To Score At Least 30 Points In The First Six Games Of The Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Reveals How He Convinced Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals How He Convinced Russell Westbrook To Come Off The Bench

By Gautam Varier
Darvin Ham Is Proud Of The Lakers For Breaking 0-5 Streak: "We Needed To Prove Something To Ourselves"
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Is Proud Of The Lakers For Breaking 0-5 Streak: "We Needed To Prove Something To Ourselves"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Analyst Suggests A Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade: Kevin Durant To The Mavs?
NBA Trade Rumors

NBA Analyst Suggests A Mega 3-Team Blockbuster Trade: Kevin Durant To The Mavs?

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Myles Turner Says The Lakers Should Trade For Him And Buddy Hield: “If I’m The Lakers…”
NBA Media

Myles Turner Says The Lakers Should Trade For Him And Buddy Hield: “If I’m The Lakers…”

By Divij Kulkarni
Russell Westbrook: “I Love Seeing My Teammates Flourish, Honestly I Get Joy By Seeing Others Do Great."
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook: “I Love Seeing My Teammates Flourish, Honestly I Get Joy By Seeing Others Do Great."

By Gautam Varier
Draymond Green Blames The Entire Warriors Team With A Clear Statement: "Our Offense Is Killing Our Defense"
NBA Media

Draymond Green Blames The Entire Warriors Team With A Clear Statement: "Our Offense Is Killing Our Defense"

By Divij Kulkarni
The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2011 To 2020: From Big Disappointments To Future Superstars
NBA

The Top 3 NBA Draft Picks From 2011 To 2020: From Big Disappointments To Future Superstars

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Fans Mock The Lakers After They Celebrate Their First Win Of The Season: "Acting Like They Won The Chip"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Mock The Lakers After They Celebrate Their First Win Of The Season: "Acting Like They Won The Chip"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jayson Tatum Had A Hilarious Reaction To Grant Williams Wearing A Batman Suit During His Media Session
NBA Media

Jayson Tatum Had A Hilarious Reaction To Grant Williams Wearing A Batman Suit During His Media Session

By Gautam Varier