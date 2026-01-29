Cavaliers Express Interest In Dalton Knecht In Potential Deal Involving De’Andre Hunter

The latest trade buzz surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers has seen them linked with Cleveland Cavaliers forward De’Andre Hunter. While promising, in a more interesting turn of events, the Cavaliers have reportedly shown some interest in acquiring Dalton Knecht, who recently demanded a trade from Los Angeles.

ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel first reported this on X, stating:

“There are some within the Cavs organization who like the idea of adding Dalton Knecht in a buy-low spot to get off Hunter’s contract, yet discussions have been ongoing.”

Siegel noted that the Lakers remain in pursuit of players such as the Nets‘ Haywood Highsmith and Day’Ron Sharpe, potentially with the intention of addressing their defensive and big man needs. Still, the Cavaliers‘ interest in Dalton Knecht could be particularly noteworthy.

The consensus suggests that Knecht’s trade value is at an all-time low, with some sources even claiming it is effectively zero. After poor performances at the Summer League and the preseason, Knecht seemed destined for a sophomore slump.

This eventually came to pass, as the 24-year-old was assigned to the South Bay Lakers in the G League. However, a dominant 30-point performance in his debut game suggested that he may still have the potential to be a capable offensive threat in the NBA.

For the 2025-26 season, Dalton Knecht has made 37 appearances while struggling to carve out a consistent role for himself in the Lakers’ rotation. This has resulted in underwhelming averages of 4.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game on 44.2% shooting from the field.

Still, at only $4.0 million and with three years left on his contract, Dalton Knecht positions himself as a solid low-cost addition with sharpshooting upside. Such an acquisition could be promising for the Cavaliers from a salary cap perspective, as it gives them the flexibility without necessarily committing more money next season.

The Cavs’ Interest In Dalton Knecht Could Open Doors For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ inclination to add a two-way wing ahead of the trade deadline is well-documented. While the team has been linked with players like Andrew Wiggins, it is quite evident that the door to such a trade may be shut.

Since the Lakers may see more merit in turning their attention elsewhere, players such as Keon Ellis appear as more realistic targets. However, if Siegel’s report is to be considered true, the Purple and Gold still have an opportunity to be ambitious.

Despite Cleveland’s position (fifth in the East), De’Andre Hunter has expressed his desire to leave. While this helps the trade process, formulating a package comes with its own challenges.

Given that the Cavaliers are already above the second tax apron, and that the Lakers are also over the tax threshold, both teams need to jump through certain hoops to make this deal.

The Cavs’ forward currently has a cap hit of $23.3 million. Theoretically, while noting the Cavs’ interest in Dalton Knecht, a potential package featuring Rui Hachimura and Knecht, along with a first-round pick, for Hunter should suffice. However, due to existing restrictions, the Lakers may additionally be required to part with Bronny James to complete this deal.

On paper, this deal has benefits for both teams, although the Purple and Gold would be forced to upgrade some of their two-way signings to full contracts to ensure they meet the minimum roster requirement.

Realistically, the Lakers may be averse to doing such a trade, primarily because of their resistance to parting with the 2032 first-round pick. Hence, if any negotiations are to take place, they are more likely to involve the Lakers’ expiring contracts along with Dalton Knecht.